Six months later… No leads on female taxi driver murdered

On the night of May 18, 2019, taxi driver, Jennifer Bipat, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, received a call and left her base to pick up a customer. She was maybe under the impression that it would be a routine job, something she had done many times before. But this was not the case.

Instead, Bipat was found the next day, May 19, dead; her body dumped in a ditch at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Her car, a Toyota Axio, with registration number, PXX 4114 purchased six months prior was nowhere in sight. Her phone was also missing.

She was reportedly last seen alive at 18:00hrs that very night.

Someone had killed the woman and dumped her body there. But the reason why still remains unknown. It has been approximately six months since her murder and police are still working to ascertain who wanted the woman dead and why.

Family members reported that Jennifer Bipat worked as a security guard but because of safety concerns, she switched to a taxi driver, working at the Fortune Taxi Service in Goed Fortuin, WBD.

When she received the call, Bipat told the base that she was not returning for the night. As routine, according to her daughter, Tharisma Samaroo, her mother would always be home by seven in the evening.

However, when several calls to her phone went unanswered, family members immediately feared the worse and filed a missing persons report. The next day, they received word that her body was found. The autopsy later revealed that the taxi driver was strangled and hit in the head with a blunt object.

Residents had disclosed to Kaieteur News that someone unfamiliar with the area disposed of Bipat’s body. They noted that anyone who knew the area well would have opted to dump her body in the bushes surrounding the area.

Still no word

To date, no concrete leads have surfaced and family members are still waiting, hoping that one day, justice will be served.

When contacted, the woman’s daughter, Tharisma Samaroo, expressed her anger at the fact that they are being kept in the dark about the progress of the investigations. According to her, police have not provided any update since her mother’s death.

When asked if family members are aware of anything regarding the investigations, she replied, “Nothing, nothing, nothing. We ain’t hear nothing.”

The distraught young woman said, “So many months pass and you can’t tell we nothing. You can’t even find my mother’s car…I’m the victim here; you’re supposed to be coming to me so I can get comfort.”

Samaroo relayed that the wound of her mother’s death is still fresh and family members are still coming to grips with the manner in which she was killed.

They are hopeful, though, that justice will be swift and her mother’s killer/s will be punished in accordance with the law.