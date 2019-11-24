Shareholders move to CCJ to overturn order for winding up of S.A. Nabi and Sons Ltd.

By Feona Morrison

Shir Affron Nabi and Rafael Nabi, who contend they are both shareholders in construction company, S.A. Nabi & Sons Ltd have petitioned the Caribbean Court of Justice to reverse an order made by the High Court for the winding up of the company’s assets. The regional court commenced hearing arguments in the case Friday morning at its Trinidad headquarters.

Apart from the Nabis, the estate of Shir Aimeen Nabi is also seeking to reverse the order for winding up.

In court documents Ashmidphiraque Sheermohamed S.A Nabi & Sons and Maurice Solomon (Liquidator, Receiver/Manager), are listed as the Respondents.

S.A. Nabi and Sons Limited situated at Lot 63 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, is a family company engaged in the construction business. It was incorporated in Guyana in 1965. The case involves a challenge against an order made to wind up the company.

Its affairs were previously conducted by three Sheermohamed brothers, namely, Aslim and Azeez, both deceased and Amin. They owned the great majority of shares in the company and for some time comprised its Board of Directors.

Ashmidphiraque Sheermohamed filed a petition as a shareholder for the winding up of the company and was granted an order in his favour by the High Court. This order was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Affron and Nabi, hereinafter referred to as the appellants, now challenge the order as being unjust and inequitable. They are seeking to have the winding up order set aside, and for the case to be remitted to the High Court until there is a determination as to the ownership of the company’s shares. Thereafter, they want the court to direct that a shareholders meeting be called.

Attorney-at-Law Devindra Kissoon is appearing for the appellants who argue that both the trial court [High Court] and Court of Appeal failed to consider that Section 357:2 of the Companies Act required the court under every circumstance to first determine if there was any other remedy available before employing the drastic method of winding up. Those remedy, he said, are found in Section 224:5 of the aforesaid Act.

Kissoon submitted to the regional court that the lower courts ought to have considered calling a shareholder’s meeting or to engage the parties in a process to buy out each other’s shares. He added that the Records of Appeal show that the Respondents, who testified they were willing to settle the matter, are willing to purchase the appellants’ shares.

In this regard, he argued that the trial judge was plainly wrong in failing to consider any alternative methods whatsoever.

According to Kissoon, his clients are very interested in keeping the company alive as Guyana is now and Oil and Gas frontier. He said that the company has sentimental values attached to it, in addition to its assets.

The appellants, Kissoon disclosed, control more than 50 percent of the shareholding. The conflict between the shareholders, according to him, is which family should have control of the company for the purposes of conducting family business.

As for Ashmidphiraque Sheermohamed, who left the country since 2006, and never returned, Kissoon said that he has not participated in the management and control of the company and has not shown any interest in doing so. He has tried his utmost to interfere with the affairs of the company, the lawyer contended.

Meanwhile, the Respondent’s lawyer Christopher Parker QC argued that the appellants’ case is misconceived and must fail. One of his main arguments was that the appellants were making a request to the CCJ that were never made to the lower courts. He said that the Court of Appeal was never asked by the appellants to remit the shareholder issue to the trial judge for determination on a solution.

Kissoon, however, does not agree. He is of the view that a request was not required to be made by the trial judge as he was required by statute to do so after reviewing the evidence presented.

Queen’s Counsel Parker, on the other hand, argued that the appellants’ case is illogical as in their grounds of appeal they accepted that the case is hopeless unless the shareholder issue is resolved.

According to the Queen’s Counsel, the parties have opposing views as to how many shares they own, which makes it impossible to have a shareholders meeting. His clients are holding out that the appellants are not shareholders. In fact, he submitted that the court cannot do anything sensible while the shareholders dispute is existent, as the appellants have not even established that they hold shares. He told the court that Ashmidphiraque Sheermohamed is absent from the country due to the murder of his father.

In addressing this issue, Queen’s Counsel Parker said, “His father was murdered. The murder of his father following the falling out was in the petition and had to be removed as an abuse…”

The appeal was heard at the bench of Justices Winston Anderson, Jacob Wit, Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Denys Barrow and Andrew Burgess. The CCJ has reserved its judgment in this matter.

For several years, several fractions of the company have been in court surrounding its operations. In March 2016, a notice published in one of the daily newspapers said that a Receiver/Manager had been appointed by the High Court for the company. It said that all correspondence/communication relating to the company should be addressed to the Receiver Manager, S.A. Nabi & Sons Ltd –in Receivership at Maurice Solomon and Co., Lot 92 Oronoque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

On May 23, 2011, the CCJ restored an order made by High Court Judge Rishi Persaud in 2004, as he then was, which affirmed one of the brothers’ sons as director on the board of the company.

In 2004, the High Court Judge had ruled that the appointment of the son of Aslim Sheermohamed, Ashmidphraque Sheermohamed, as a director on the board was lawful, thereby quashing a claim by Amin and Azeez that his appointment was to the contrary.

The Court of Appeal overturned that decision. Ashmidphraque Sheermohamed and his father, who was represented through Kathleen Sheermohamed, the executrix of his estate, appealed to the CCJ. In their action S.A. Nabi and Sons Limited was listed as the Respondent.