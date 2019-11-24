Police Sergeant found dead on washroom floor

A police Sergeant of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, who was attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station, West Coast Berbice, is now dead. He reportedly developed a severe seizure Friday night.

Sergeant 20071 Trevor Jeffers died at the Mahaicony Hospital after developing complications from the seizure he experienced Friday night.

According to a police source from the West Coast Berbice, the Sergeant was seen in a confused state (walking up and down) in the compound of the National Insurance Scheme (Berbice) on Friday. It was reported to the police and they arrived to “calm him down” but he reportedly “ran up the steps and attempted to jump off”.

His colleagues managed to control him and took him to the hospital, the police source said. He later left for home and suffered another seizure that said night.

His brother, Gregory Jeffers, said the Sergeant had no other illness during his time alive except for the seizures he experienced once or twice a month.

He added, “For the past couple of days, he has been having it in and out but prior it does be once a month or once every six weeks”.

He added, “(Friday night) he leave to go to the washroom and it was his sister-in-law that discovered him on the washroom floor. They picked him up and rush he to the hospital and before they could do anything, they pronounced him dead.”

A post mortem examination is expected to be done in a few days. Jeffers recently turned a father. He served as the Information Technology specialist in Region Five for the Guyana Police Force.

He was described by some of his colleagues as humorous and helpful.