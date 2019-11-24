Guyana Girls Guide Association appoints Chief Commissioner

The Guyana Girls Guide Association at its Annual General Meeting, announced the new members of the Association’s National Council and its Executive Committee. Among the new appointees was Ms. Schemel Patrick, a 32-year-old, touted as the youngest Chief Commissioner to have ever been appointed in the 95-year history of the Girls Guide body.

The Guyana Girls Guide Association is the oldest association in the country dedicated to social development and wellness of girls and young women.

This voluntary organisation, which was registered in 1924 continues to operate through small units consisting of 20 to 30 girls at Schools, Churches and Community spaces. The organisation participates in global programmes intended to enable girls and young women to Learn, Lead, Speak out and Volunteer. First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger also serves as the Patron of the Guyana Girls Guide Association.

Ms. Patrick, who has been an active member of the association for over 20 years, previously served as a Public Relations Coordinator and a member of the executive committee.

In 2013, she was the first Guyanese to serve on the Western Hemisphere Regional Committee of the World Association of Girls Guide Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

As a member of the GGGA, she has also represented the organisation both regionally and internationally, she has spearheaded many local initiatives. She has worked extensively on the youths, women and gender issues; this is evident in the work she continues to do and the organisations she serve in.

Ms. Patrick is the co-founder and secretary on the steering committee for SASOD Women’s Arms Guyana; she is the first Chairperson of the Human Rights and Social Justice Commission of the Anglican Diocese in Guyana and serves as the youngest and the only woman on the Provincial Human Rights and Social Justice Commission of the Province of the West Indies.

She is a Caribbean Advisor for FRIDA The Young Feminist Fund; an international funder for grassroots women’s group.

Ms. Patrick noted that her first order of business would be to strengthen the visibility of the GGGA; additionally she intends to focus on recruitment, bringing new girls, young women and volunteers into the organization as well as retention, ensuring that individuals are enthused to stay and develop their selves.

The National Council, which serves as the governing and policy body of the Association, these members will be serving for a term2019- 2022.

New President of the association is Ms. Patricia Gray, the other office bearers are Patricia Woolford, First Vice President; Gillian Frank, Second Vice President; Doreen Daly, Secretary- Treasurer; Shawn Hughes, Assistant Treasurer; Tianna Ross, Youth Representative and Life Vice President; Mrs. Gloria Thompson.

Also appointed to the Executive Committee with the Chief Commissioner were June Halley as Deputy Chief Commissioner and Ambalika Elliot- Belle as International Commissioner.

Ms. Halley who is a member of the association for over 30 years is a Guide Leader at the Paul’s Plaisance Girl Guide Unit; who previously served as the Divisional Commissioner; Mrs. Elliot- Belle is the Guide Leader at the Bishops’ High School. Mrs. Elliot- Belle has been a member of the association for over 15 years.