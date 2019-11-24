CIOG hosts 400 children

Latest update November 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Yesterday the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) hosted its Annual Orphans and Vulnerable Fun Day.

Officials surrounded by the awardees

Participants of the ceremony

The CIOG initiated an Orphan and Vulnerable Children Sponsorship programme since 1993. There are 400 children who are benefitting from this programme; each of these children receives a monthly stipend, school clothes and gear; textbooks medical examinations, vitamins and financial assistance for extra lessons and exam fees.
During yesterday’s ceremony, CIOG urged every individual be kind and keep the company of good people to live a better life.
“The beauty of life doesn’t depend on how happy we are, it depends on what matters most, how many are happy so we pray God Almighty accepts our tides and make us happy as we continue to make you happy.”
This programme has impacted many children socially and academically, especially those who have written the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Examination Council (CSEC) through the CIOG around Guyana.
These students were awarded prizes. The purpose of the organisation is to provide the basic necessities to the families of these orphans and vulnerable children. It helps in their maintenance by paying all costs.
The officials of this organisation also plead with persons to utilise the benefits of this programme.
However, this programme is not the only service provided. There are many other services which care for the elderly and everyone else; with teachings to the caregivers of these children for proper upbringings of the next generation.
The CIOG’s monthly payout to the Orphans and Vulnerable children is US$15,000 from sponsors of these children; members of the local community and citizens of the USA.
Present at the ceremony were Shayk Moeenul Hack – Director of the Education Department; British High Commissioner – Mr. Gregory Quinn; USA Ambassador of Guyana – Ms. Sarah Ann Lynch; and Vice President of CIOG – Dr. Gulzar Namdar

 

