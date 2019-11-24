Latest update November 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Agricola gang feud escalates…

Nov 24, 2019

Gunman executes eyewitness to friend’s murder, wounds 15-year-old

Almost one year after surviving an execution that killed his close friend, 24-year-old Seon Bobb was gunned down in the same street where the December 2018 attack occurred.
Bobb, of Second Street, Agricola, was reportedly shot dead around 19:00 hrs yesterday by a gunman on a bicycle. The assailant reportedly cornered him near his home.
Bobb was reportedly shot in the head and died shortly after arriving at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
A 15-year-old bystander, identified as Daniel Webster, was also shot in the chest. He was reportedly struck by a stray bullet. His condition is reportedly listed as stable.
According to one report, Bobb was standing in Second Street, Agricola, when a man rode up to him and shot him in the head.
Bobb is said to be a cousin of 23-year-old O’Neil Jeffrey, of Second Street, Agricola, who was badly beaten by gunmen on Thursday in the trouble East Bank Demerara community.
Jeffrey is believed to be in hiding. Reports are that he escaped from the hospital.
In December 20, 2018, Bobb narrowly survived a similar attack after a man with whom he had a dispute killed his close friend, 34-year-old Kacey Da Silva, called Da Silva and ‘Presser’, of Remus Street, Agricola.
It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.
Police had said back then that the suspect, known as ‘Home Alone’, had gotten into a fight in Second Street, Agricola, and Da Silva and Bobb had laughed after the man got the worst of the exchange.
The beaten man’s brother, known as ‘Gudgie’, reportedly then gave the suspect a handgun, with which he shot Da Silva and Bobb.
Da Silva was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, while Bobb was admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
The suspects, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Gudgie’ were never charged.

