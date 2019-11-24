Latest update November 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A moving gas station or…?

Nov 24, 2019 News 0

A citizen reporter yesterday snapped this photo along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens yesterday afternoon. It appears that this fuel tanker was transferring some of its contents to this SUV, PHH 77. There are regulations how fuel is to be stored and transferred.

 

More in this category

Sports

Turbo knockout football tourney

Turbo knockout football tourney

Nov 24, 2019

Conquerors youth and Riddim Squad win on Friday Double header on tonight The annual Turbo Energy Drink Knockout football tournament continued with match night number three on Friday with two matches...
Read More
Trophy stall hands over prizes for UCCA, Trophy Stall U19 Club 50 overs cricket

Trophy stall hands over prizes for UCCA, Trophy...

Nov 24, 2019

Trophy Stall Champion of Champions softball on today at GNIC SC

Trophy Stall Champion of Champions softball on...

Nov 24, 2019

Softball Cricket fixed for Parika today

Softball Cricket fixed for Parika today

Nov 24, 2019

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash concludes today

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash...

Nov 24, 2019

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament continues today at Den Amstel

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament continues today...

Nov 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019