Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow for Asgarally limited overs cricket action

Nov 23, 2019 Sports 0

Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths and Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club Senior will battle for the Bibi Farirda Asgarally Memorial Trophy in a 30 overs cricket featuring match starting at 10:30 am Sharp.

Mr. Ejaz Asgarally Former Guyana National Youth Wicketkeeper

According to one of the late Asgarally daughter Ms. Naseema Khan who is in Guyana for this match said; “The Asgarally family is happy to be involved in cricket; some special reasons are because the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground is just 3 houses away from where we grew up and the family have had a rich history of cricketers, beginning from my Uncle Abdul Shakoo who played cricket across Guyana before he migrated to the USA and brother Ejaz Asgarally who has represented Police Sports Club and Guyana from 1997 to 1999 at the National Youth level, and a few years back my nephew Azzurdeen Andy Mohamed, who represented the USA in the Youth Under 19 World Cup Cricket in New Zealand.”
Ms. Khan further went on to say there is a possibility that this event may very well play across Region #3 sometime in the future. The teams will use white ball and coloured clothing for this game.
The Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths team comes from J. Maxwell, D. George, T. Imlach, S. Alexander, R. Lindore, C. Mc Ewan, Hills, D. Sewnarine, S. Evans, Dinesh George, and D. Ram.
The Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club Senior team comes from Mahendra Nankishore, Troy Khan, Shawn Mc Kay, Rabindra Dasrat, Adrian Johnson, Sean Allen, Kevin Coleman, Levy Miggings, Javid Shafik, Anil Sukdeo, Emanuel Chrisnauth, Chris Class, Travis Mohamed and Ansar Khan.

 

More in this category

Sports

National Schools’ Championships District 10 retains overall title

National Schools’ Championships District 10 retains overall title

Nov 23, 2019

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the...
Read More
Yadram enjoying Grenada but miss home & Family

Yadram enjoying Grenada but miss home &...

Nov 23, 2019

Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship

Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship

Nov 23, 2019

Shomari Wiltshire displays class in Thursday action at Farfan & Mendes Squash tourney

Shomari Wiltshire displays class in Thursday...

Nov 23, 2019

West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow for Asgarally limited overs cricket action

West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow...

Nov 23, 2019

LGC set to break another record

LGC set to break another record

Nov 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019