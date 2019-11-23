West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow for Asgarally limited overs cricket action

Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths and Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club Senior will battle for the Bibi Farirda Asgarally Memorial Trophy in a 30 overs cricket featuring match starting at 10:30 am Sharp.

According to one of the late Asgarally daughter Ms. Naseema Khan who is in Guyana for this match said; “The Asgarally family is happy to be involved in cricket; some special reasons are because the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground is just 3 houses away from where we grew up and the family have had a rich history of cricketers, beginning from my Uncle Abdul Shakoo who played cricket across Guyana before he migrated to the USA and brother Ejaz Asgarally who has represented Police Sports Club and Guyana from 1997 to 1999 at the National Youth level, and a few years back my nephew Azzurdeen Andy Mohamed, who represented the USA in the Youth Under 19 World Cup Cricket in New Zealand.”

Ms. Khan further went on to say there is a possibility that this event may very well play across Region #3 sometime in the future. The teams will use white ball and coloured clothing for this game.

The Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths team comes from J. Maxwell, D. George, T. Imlach, S. Alexander, R. Lindore, C. Mc Ewan, Hills, D. Sewnarine, S. Evans, Dinesh George, and D. Ram.

The Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club Senior team comes from Mahendra Nankishore, Troy Khan, Shawn Mc Kay, Rabindra Dasrat, Adrian Johnson, Sean Allen, Kevin Coleman, Levy Miggings, Javid Shafik, Anil Sukdeo, Emanuel Chrisnauth, Chris Class, Travis Mohamed and Ansar Khan.