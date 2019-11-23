Uncle Sam send one of he own to face trial

Soulja Bai create history. He mek Uncle Sam deport an American citizen to Guyana. That is de first time Uncle Sam ever deport one of its citizens to Guyana. But he was always quick to demand any Guyanese who do something against Uncle Sam.

And poor Guyana couldn’t refuse. Even when Guyana ain’t ketch de person Uncle Sam use to reach de person anywhere dem happen to deh and tek dem. De cost of de airfare was no problem.

Suh this first one come to Guyana and dem boys believe that Guyana only get through because de man born in Guyana. Anyway, de man come to Guyana and appear in court. De government spend good money to transport him to Berbice to face a magistrate.

Then it had to bring de man back to GT because Uncle Sam seh it don’t want no harm to come to de man. But dem boys seh if de man get found guilty and Guyana want to hang him then Uncle Sam gun seh de country can’t hurt him?

He deh in de jail and everybody know that jail in Guyana is no five-star hotel. That mean that by right he should get a thin piece of foam fuh mattress. Dem boys want to know if Uncle Sam been to Courts and order a king size bed wid slumberpedic mattress and netting.

Anodda big story break out wid de local business community and dem foreign ones that wukking in Guyana in de oil sector. De locals complaining how dem don’t stand a chance. Dem claim how de farriners got de know-how and de resources. Who stop de locals from getting the resources.

Dem boys seh that dem too cheap, that dem don’t want to spend dem money. And dem who trying to get into joint ventures ain’t even trying fuh 50-50 share.

Now dem see oil coming in a couple days and dem want to really see dem money grow dem realize that dem ain’t stand a chance.

Talk half and don’t mess wid Uncle Sam people