Small Businesses show off wares at Market Day

Some 30 Small Business yesterday turned out at a Market Day, held in front of City Hall on Regent Street, Georgetown, to showcase their locally-made products.

The Small Business Market Day was made possible by the Small Business Bureau (SBB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Business.

The market was opened at 08:00hrs for patrons to view, sample and purchase the items that were displayed. The event was used to, in many ways, advertise for the upcoming Christmas season, especially those who produced cooking ingredients and other food items.

They were a variety of products on sale at the market like food spices, clothing, craft, hair products, floral arrangements, accessories and ornaments.

Several persons who attended were quite impressed with the layout.

Many of the manufacturers were mainly producers of locally made spices that they produced for different purposes. One of them noted that her spices are guaranteed to add that “Guyanese flavour” to anyone’s pot.

The woman shared that she had always dreamt of being an independent business owner creating and promoting her products and for the past year her dream has become a reality. “I started making spices over a year now and it’s something I’m passionate about.”

“Most Guyanese are accustomed to the imported spices that we get from Trinidad and the other producing countries. There are many persons who were a bit skeptical at first to try my product, but after they put it to the test they came back and purchased more, supporting a local Guyanese business.”

Venturing through the other booths, the bright-coloured clothing and floral arrangements were an equally appealing attraction to patrons. And among the beverages available were bottled wine and mauby. One even had the opportunity to sample these in glasses and even in plastic bags ‘cool down’ style.

Crafted handbags, slippers, wallets, shoulder purses and much more were some of the other items on sale.

The patrons shared that they thought it was a good idea to host a general Small Business Market Day, so as to accommodate persons who produce and sell different items.

The sellers were also thankful for the opportunity, and praised the organisers.