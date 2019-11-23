Shomari Wiltshire displays class in Thursday action at Farfan & Mendes Squash tourney

It was the second night of play on Thursday for the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Camp Street.

Long standing champion Shomari Wiltshire did not disappoint in his first match up of the competition against Nicholas Verwey. With a dominant first game, Wiltshire stamped his authority. Despite Verwey rallying it out with some outstanding retrieval during long rallies, and executing perfect drops to increase his points progressively in each game, Wiltshire was on form. His precise execution and well timed shot selection was too much for Verwey and Wiltshire took the match comfortably 11/2, 11/4, 11/6.

The battle of the lefties with Gianni Carpenter and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal saw a smooth start for Ince-Carvalhal who moved out ahead 11/2, 11/3 with a consistent confident game. Carpenter came out fighting in the third and pushed hard to earn 10/10 then 11/11 before Ince-Carvalhal closed off the match 13/11 for the three straight win.

Mohryan Baksh played a solid match against Lucas Jonas with good lengths and tight play. Baksh played a patient and calculated game putting the ball away at opportune moments. Jonas worked hard but was no match for Baksh’s well thought out game plan for a 11/4, 11/5, 11/5 triumph.

Brenno DaSilva continued his winning streak with an impressive game against Rylee Rodrigues, securing a 11/9, 11/6 victory. Also unbeaten after two matches are Shiloh Asregado, Abhinav Singh and Tiana Gomes.

Matches will continued last evening with more play set for this evening and final games tomorrow from 11am.

Results for Thursday play

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Nicholas Verwey 11/2, 11/4, 11/6

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/2, 11/3, 13/11

Category B

Mohryan Baksh defeated Lucas Jonas 11/4, 11/5, 11/5

Category C

Shiloh Asregado defeated Joshua Verwey 14/12, 11/5, 11/5, 11/0

Category D

Rayad Boyce defeated Beau Fernandes 12/10, 11/4, 10/12, 11/5

Dhirren Persaud defeated Lucas Persaud 13/11 11/9, 11/2

Category E

Grant Fernandes defeated Safirah Summer 11/6, 11/9

Category F

Abhinav Singh defeated Bradley Walton 11/6, 11/9

Brenno DaSilva defeated Rylee Rodrigues 11/9, 11/6

William Escarragga defeated Demetri Lowe 5/11, 11/5, 12/10

Category G

Kassie Walcott defeated Solomon Ince-Carvalhal 11/8, 13/11, 11/3

Jnae Singh defeated Mya Dean 11/8, 11/4

Tiana Gomes defeated Nandishraj Singh 11/3, 11/4