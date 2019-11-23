Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police seize 4 firearms, over 1300g of Cannabis within 24hrs

Nov 23, 2019 News 0

Within 24hrs ranks of the Guyana Police Force detained several persons after four firearms, 27 rounds of live ammunition and over 1300g of cannabis were recovered during exercises carried out in four locations.

1350g cannabis found at a Soesdyke Junction location (GPF photo)

Unlicensed firearm seized in South Ruimveldt (GPF photo)

Yesterday around 10:00 hrs, during Intelligence-led operations in First Street, Agricola, five persons were arrested including two females; one of whom obstructed the ranks in the execution of their duties. Three unlicensed hand guns, 25 rounds of live ammunition and a small amount of cannabis were recovered. According to sources, these guns were found in a house; wash tub and in a vegetated location. However the suspects are assisting with investigations.
Police ranks in Regional Division – 4B Eccles to Moblissa – acting on information received went to a location at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara, and found 1350 grams of suspected cannabis; two persons were detained and are assisting with investigations.
A forty-year-old taxi driver of Queenstown was also detained for possession of 40 grams of suspected cannabis at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara; charges are being processed against him. And another man was arrested after ranks acted on information and conducted a search at Aubrey

Cannabis found in a taxi driver’s possession at Plaisance (GPF photo)

Three unlicensed firearms seized during the Agricola raid (GPF photo)

Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens around 10:45 hrs; an unlicensed pistol with two live rounds of ammunition were found concealed on a 20-year-old old unemployed suspect of Perry Street, Tucville.
The Guyana Police Force has started its annual policing strategies for the Christmas period and has unveiled plans to tackle the expected hike in criminal activity.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

National Schools’ Championships District 10 retains overall title

National Schools’ Championships District 10 retains overall title

Nov 23, 2019

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the...
Read More
Yadram enjoying Grenada but miss home & Family

Yadram enjoying Grenada but miss home &...

Nov 23, 2019

Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship

Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship

Nov 23, 2019

Shomari Wiltshire displays class in Thursday action at Farfan & Mendes Squash tourney

Shomari Wiltshire displays class in Thursday...

Nov 23, 2019

West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow for Asgarally limited overs cricket action

West Meten-Meer-Zorg ground to light up tomorrow...

Nov 23, 2019

LGC set to break another record

LGC set to break another record

Nov 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019