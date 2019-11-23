Police seize 4 firearms, over 1300g of Cannabis within 24hrs

Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Within 24hrs ranks of the Guyana Police Force detained several persons after four firearms, 27 rounds of live ammunition and over 1300g of cannabis were recovered during exercises carried out in four locations.
Yesterday around 10:00 hrs, during Intelligence-led operations in First Street, Agricola, five persons were arrested including two females; one of whom obstructed the ranks in the execution of their duties. Three unlicensed hand guns, 25 rounds of live ammunition and a small amount of cannabis were recovered. According to sources, these guns were found in a house; wash tub and in a vegetated location. However the suspects are assisting with investigations.
Police ranks in Regional Division – 4B Eccles to Moblissa – acting on information received went to a location at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara, and found 1350 grams of suspected cannabis; two persons were detained and are assisting with investigations.
A forty-year-old taxi driver of Queenstown was also detained for possession of 40 grams of suspected cannabis at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara; charges are being processed against him. And another man was arrested after ranks acted on information and conducted a search at Aubrey
Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens around 10:45 hrs; an unlicensed pistol with two live rounds of ammunition were found concealed on a 20-year-old old unemployed suspect of Perry Street, Tucville.
The Guyana Police Force has started its annual policing strategies for the Christmas period and has unveiled plans to tackle the expected hike in criminal activity.
Nov 23, 2019Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the...
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
In my Tuesday, October 15, 2019 piece, “History of the PNC: Part 1” I indicated that I would do a five-part series,... more
“If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.” – Ernesto Che Guevara. A... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]