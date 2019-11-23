National Schools’ Championships District 10 retains overall title

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora. District 10 finished with 68 points, while their nemesis, North Georgetown (District 11) were second overall with 59 points. In addition, the champions also clinched the much subscribed Track & Field Championships.

District three (West Demerara) maintained their fine showing in the teachers’ championship during recent years with a marginal victory over District 13 (South Georgetown).

A total surmounting 34 records were broken during the final day of the schools’ track and field championships. District nine’s (Rupununi) Dereck Mentis shattered the previous boys’ under-18 High Jump record with a fantastic leap of 1.84m.

The 15-year-old St. Ignatius student was elated with his performance and he noted it as one of his most memorable performance out of the five previous times he has attended the games.

Nicholloyd Cameron and Attoya Harvey who won the track & field under-14 Champion boy and girl accolades, respectively, both broke their respective 400m races yesterday.

Hannah Reid of District Four and Wesley Tyndall of District 11 won the respective champions girl and boy trophies in the under-16 age group.

Former under-16 track & field Champion girl, Deshanna Skeete of Linden, copped the under-18 prize while the impressive Melon Lowenfield won Champion boy under-18.

In the open division (under-20), North Georgetown’s Keliza Smith won champion girl after winning four events, while Encosie Leitch of Corentyne was the under-18 champion boy after amassing 32 points, two more that Joshua Tappin of District 10 and record breaking Jumper Jennis Benjamin. (Calvin Chapman)