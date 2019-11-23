Mother of three dead after Tuschen bus smash-up

Speed was reportedly the primary factor in an accident yesterday that resulted in the death of a Tuschen mother of three.

Dead is 31-year-old Reshma Ramotar of 3355 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 06:30 hrs on the De Kinderen Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

From police reports, the bus Ramotar was in – PEE 1243 – was reportedly heading east on the northern side of the road behind another bus – BGG 8917. The driver was said to be speeding and attempted to overtake.

Eyewitnesses say that another vehicle was coming in the same direction and this forced the driver to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, but this move resulted in him colliding with the rear of BGG 8917.

The bus that Ramotar and her family were travelling in turned turtle. The injured occupants were rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Ramotar was transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and died while receiving treatment.

The other occupants were treated for minor injuries and sent home.

Meanwhile, both drivers were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Both drivers were tested and no alcohol was detected.

Investigations are ongoing.