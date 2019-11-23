Mom arrested after pepper spraying students bullying her daughter

A mother is questioning her responsibility as a parent after she was reportedly detained by the police for defending her daughter who was allegedly being abused by a group of students who attend her school.

The 13-year-old girl, who lives in Norton Street, Lodge, and attends Campbellville Secondary School, confided in her mother that for three days this week (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) she was being repeatedly beaten by a group of older students from her school.

Upon hearing of the complaint, the child’s mother decided to go and pick up her up from school the following day (Thursday). However, on that same day, while in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market, the alleged group of bullies pounced on their victim once more, in the presence of her mother.

They reportedly started to kick and slap the teen. It was then that the girl’s mother was prompted to take out a pepper spray from her handbag and spray it in the air.

Some of the children received droplets of the pepper spray on various parts of their body.

Moreover, according to a police rank who at the scene of the incident, he did not make any attempt to intervene as he claimed that it was “against the law” for him to arrest juveniles.

The child’s mother, however, was arrested based on a subsequent report of one of the alleged bullies who claimed that the pepper spray got into her eyes. The police rank confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

In an interview with this publication, the child’s aunt, who was also at the scene of the incident, said that her niece is now terrified of attending school. She is also afraid of being subjected to further alleged daily torment by the other students who are much older than her.

The aunt further disclosed that at times her niece would even return home from school with visible marks of violence on her skin, and she told her aunt that the same group of children attacked her.

“Is long now these children have been tormenting my niece, and it happening in and out of the school compound. When I talk to people at the school, they told me that they can’t do anything when dem [alleged bullies] beating my niece on the road…but the same children beating her in school too, and they [school officials] ain’t doing nothing.”