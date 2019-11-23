LGC set to break another record

The outgoing Executive Team at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) continues its march to set new records for events held in a single year as they host yet another double header weekend of activities with two events scheduled today and tomorrow.

Today starting at 12 p.m. the Club will host our Annual Spa & Beauty Tournament which features prizes from all of the top spas in Guyana (Nayelli’s, Vivaanta Ayurvedic and Healing Waters Spas).

“The LGC is proud to bring this incredible event to the players who will benefit from the services provided by the country’s leading health and beauty treatment providers,” said Captain Chen Deo. “Over the years, golfers have tended to ignore the stress placed on their bodies by the sport and the push by the LGC President to bring new activities and partnerships has led to these companies providing gift certificates for the prizes this weekend.”

Nayelli’s Salon & Spa, located on New Market Street has provided top Health & Beauty Services to the Guyanese public for many years and has been a strong supporter of the LGC in the years past. They offer a wide variety of services and cater to all needs from styling to pedicures and everything in-between.

This year we saw the advent of Healing Waters Spa located at the Ramada Princess Hotel come on board with us for the first time and their services are world-class, offering all types of treatments and beauty care packages.

And to round off the amazing slew of prizes, the new Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa on Church Street which provides exotic healing treatments and a wide variety of options for all types of needs added their weight to the event.

“With the leading names involved, each prize will be of tremendous benefit and value to the winners and it will be a tough choice for them to choose from amongst the prizes provided,” said Mr. Shaw, Treasurer of the Club.

There will be prizes for the top two positions in the 0-9, 10-18 and 19-28 categories along with the Nearest to Pin and Longest drive. (Manicures, Pedicures, Facials, Neck, Back massages etc, are all up for grabs). For the first time, the Club will also feature a prize for the Best Gross in all three categories.

This was proposed by Dr. London and Bishop Guy Griffith, the Club’s Public Relations Officer and it will be tested to see if the players who have become very competitive in the past few years will embrace the addition.

And if that were not enough, tomorrow starting at 8:30 am (groups may go off earlier), the Club will host the final Romel & Robin Bar-B-Que Extravaganza, a 9-hole fun tournament that will see players of all categories competing for lots of prizes, food and drinks. Bar-b-que is available for just $1,000 and all are invited to attend this fun event, a preview of the Christmas and Easter events held by the LGC.

Romel Bhagwandin and Satrohan Robin Tiwari are both young Lusignan born businessmen who are also members, have taken an interest in assisting the LGC in promoting and hosting events to ensure that the Club is funded for operations. This is their third event this year and promises to be the largest and most elaborate as they gear up for 2020.

Players may continue after 9 holes and the course will remain open but music will be played after the completion of the tournament and awards.

“The grounds are in the best condition ever and the weather has been fantastic so we are taking full advantage of the conditions to promote the game. Recent efforts by Ms. Fatima Reple (wife of GM Eduardo Reple of the Guyana Marriott) and Rudy Ramalingum of New Trend Auto have seen the improvements to the clubhouse and grounds taking effect and we feel that all the visitors will be pleased with the results,” said Mr. Hussain.

Visitors are always welcome and may find more details on the Lusignan Golf Club Facebook page or calling 220-5660 for information. The newly erected lighted driving range sponsored by the Macorp group is available for practice and the Club provides free lessons, equipment and cart rentals for players and beginners.