GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 kicks off today Six Female clubs set to face off in round-robin play at GFF NTC

The battle for female supremacy in the 2nd edition of the Guyana Football Federation / Always Female Championship Cup competition is set to get underway this afternoon at the GFF National Training Center, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Female players from six clubs drawn from the West Demerara and Georgetown Football Associations will be locked in battle in the 11v11 format of the game, last year’s inaugural tournament was played using the 7v7 format.

Ansa McAl Trading, the local distributors of the Always sanitary napkins have once again committed their full support towards the continued development of female football by maintaining their partnership with the GFF.

The clubs set to compete are Foxy Lady FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Guyana Defence Force FC, Guyana Police Force FC, GT Panthers FC and Santos FC. Teams would be playing using the round-robin format over two rounds of play, the top four teams emerging from the first round will advance to the second round.

Matches would be of 70 minutes duration, two equal halves of 35-minutes each with 10-minutes allotted for the half time break.

Santos and Fruta Conquerors have been given the opportunity to set the pace for the tournament as they will match skills in the opening match from 13:00hrs today followed by a clash between the Armed Forces, Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force from 14:30hrs.

Tomorrow, another double header is scheduled, Santos will come up against the Guyana

Defence Force from 13:00hrs with the main attraction being between Guyana Police Force and Foxy Lady.