GCB/CWI Kiddy Progression One Cricket

Grove and St. Pius emerge champions of respective districts

In the finals of the East Bank Demerara District of the Guyana Cricket Board CWI Kiddy Progression One Cricket tournament played at the Everest

ground recently, Grove Primary beat Peter’s Hall Primary to emerge district champions. Grove Primary batting first posted 97 for 7 off their allotted 14 overs. Number 3 batsman, Sharaj Johnson stroked an impressive 35, which included 5 fours and one six. The only other batsman to reach double figure was Gary Alleyne with 11.

Needing 98 for victory, Peter’s Hall managed to edge their way to 81 all out from their allotted 14 overs. Deandre Marcus demonstrated some levels of resistance with 22, inclusive three fours. Joshua Reid and Rameshwar Persaud supported with 15 and 13 respectively as Grove Primary won by 16 runs.

North Georgetown Primary, who had earlier in the day defeated Rama Krishna Primary in a Georgetown District play-off match, lost to St. Pius Primary in the deciding Georgetown District match. Batting first, North Georgetown Primary could only muster 57 all out from their allotted 14 overs, with middle order batter, Chazaiah Bernard being the only player to reach double figures with 11. Bowling for St. Pius, Jamal Fraser 2 for 3 and Donovan Welcome 2 for 11 were the main destroyers with the ball.

In reply, St. Pius just scraped home with one wicket to spare, reaching 58 for 12 from 13.3 of their allotted 14 overs. Brian Browne, who hit one four and one six was the only batsman to reach double figures with 14. Bowling for North Georgetown Primary, the main contributors were Chazaiah Bernard 2 for 1, Delon Wray took 2 for 2, and Aquanna Griffith 2 for 6 as St. Pius won by one wicket.