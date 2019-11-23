ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles Competition Continues tomorrow

Merrel, Ricknauth Rooplall & Ravi Singh highlight last weekend’s action

Ravi Singh’s fifty and five-wicket haul along with half centuries from Rawle Merrel and Ricknauth Rooplall highlighted last weekend’s action in East Coast Cricket Board’s Elizabeth Styles 40-over cricket competition for teams on the East Coast of Demerara as Buxton A, Mon Repos and Better Hope won their matches.

At Buxton Community Centre

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club ‘B’ Vs Better-Hope Raptors

In overcast conditions after overnight rain the match was reduced to 30 overs and Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club “A” (BCCA) won the toss and batted first.

Better-Hope Raptors (BHR) were roughed-up by the BCCA batting with the in-form Rawle Merrel blasting another half century in this competition with 62 with eight fours and three sixes.

Ryan Meusa 32 and Rawle Fredericks 27, give excellent support to Merrel as BCCA, losing wickets very quickly, were bowled out in 28 over for 225 as Mustafa Azimulla had 3-27.

BHR in reply lost quick wickets as Rawle Fredericks 3-33 and Anthony McFarlane 3-38 proved too difficult to handle. Ricknauth Rooplall, 50 with seven fours and two sixes, was the only batsman from BHR to offer resistance as they were bowled out for 146 in 22 overs to hand Buxton ‘A’ victory by 79 runs.

At Enterprise Community Centre

Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club ‘B’ Vs Mon Repos Cricket Club ‘A’

Mon Repos Cricket Club ‘A’ (MCCA) brushed aside the Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club ‘B’ (ECCB) in just 22 overs as the home side looked shaky throughout their time at the crease. ECCB batted first and could only muster139-7 in their allotted 25 overs after the overs were reduced due to overnight rain. MCCA in reply cruised to victory after posting 140 – 4. Sahadeo Ramkelawan made 55 with six boundaries and Stephen Khan supported with 42 as Mon Repos won by 6 wickets.

At Better Hope Community Centre

Better Hope Cricket Club ‘B’versus Lowland Cricket Club

In a match that was reduced to 28 overs because of overnight rain, 2017 Elizabeth Styles Champions, Better-Hope Cricket Club ‘B’ (BCCB) won the toss and elected to bat.

Lowland Cricket Club (LCC) bowled well and managed to curtail the home-side to 157 all out 25 overs.

Ravi Singh top scored with 51 with five fours and two sixes as Shewraj Dwarkanauth 3-18 and Zamaladeen Khan 3-28 did the damage for LCC who found it difficult to handle Singh who returned with his left armspin to capture 5-17 as they crumbled to 123 all out in the 26 overs despite 30 from Romario Stuart as Better-Hope won by 34 runs.

Meanwhile, the competition continues tomorrow. Golden Grove Cricket Club ‘B’ will clash with Lowland Cricket Club at Golden Grove Community Centre, Umpire will be Gavin D’Aguiar.

At Buxton Community Centre Ground, Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club (B) verses Golden Grove Cricket Club ‘A’ – Umpire Omadat Samaroo will be officiating.

At Enterprise Community Centre Ground, Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club (A) will host Better-Hope Cricket Club ‘B’ – Umpire will be N. K. Omar.

At Better-Hope Community Centre Ground, Better-Hope Raptors’ versus Clonbrook Cricket Club. Umpire will be Imran Khan.