Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for Saturday, Sunday at Den Amstel

Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Known widely for his philanthropy as well as his support for sports, popular businessman Brian Tiwari will celebrate his birth anniversary today with a 9-a-side Inter-Ward football Tournament set to commence today and continue tomorrow, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground starting 4:00pm.
The tournament, which is being organized by former national coach Lennox Arthur, will see twenty-four teams from all across the country compete over two days for prize monies and trophies worth in excess of $300,000 and will conclude on December 1 at the same venue.
The winning team will receive $200,000, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $100,000, $60,000 and $40,000 respectively.
According to Arthur, the businessman has always been forthcoming in his support for sports and has in the past repeatedly reached out to the sport of football hence his preference to allow a tournament to be played in celebration of his birthday.
Among the teams invited to participate in the tournament are Casa Coima FC out of Venezuela and GT Kanaimas originally out of Kamarang in Region 7.
The challenge to ward off the impending invasion will be spearheaded by teams such as hosts Den Amstel Kings, Uitvlugt, Plaisance, West Side Spartans and Stewartville.
The fixtures are as follows:
Saturday November 23 –
Bagotville vs. Plaisance
Hurry Ate vs. Lima Dam
Stewartville vs. Casa Coima FC
Soesdyke vs. Wales
Sara Lodge vs. GT Kanaimas
Uitvlugt vs. De Kinderen
Den Amstel vs. Agricola
Sunday November 24 –
Sara Lodge vs. Gaza
De Kinderen vs. Timehri
Crane vs. Soesdyke
Pouderoyen vs. GT Kanaimas
West Side Spartans vs. Kuru Kururu
Uitvlugt vs. South Ruimveldt
Den Amstel Kings vs. Wales
Den Amstel vs. Durban Backlands
The tournament will conclude on December 1, at the same venue.
