Beaton will be missed but another youngster’s chance to set-up

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

When Guyana Jaguars play leaders T&T Red Force today at the Oval in their penultimate preliminary round game they will be without 27-year-old pacer Ronsford Beaton who returned to Guyana after his bowling action was deemed illegal.

Beaton, who has played two ODI’s was reported during the game against United States last Monday but was allowed to play the next three games.

Video footage from the game was sent to Loughborough University in the United Kingdom for an opinion report in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions and Footage confirmed the action to be illegal.

The Essequibian quickie had spearheaded the Jaguars attack in this competition with seven wickets from 44 overs at an average of 33.75 and an economy rate of 5.34 from six matches and was the quickest bowler in Zone B on slow tracks.

Jaguars’ Head Coach Esuan Crandon informed the team is very sorry about Beaton’s situation. Beaton has been replaced by former West Indies U-19 all-rounder 21-year-old Renaldo Ali-Mohammed.

“Firstly let me say that we’re all sorry about Ronsford’s situation. He did a very good job for the team when he played. He would’ve displayed his skills particularly in the death overs. He would be missed by the team,” said the 37-year-old Crandon.

But Crandon, who was a member of the team that won Guyana last 50-over in 2005, noted that Beaton’s unfortunate absence presents an opportunity for another young player to step up and show what they have.

Crandon was pleased with the batting performance in the last match when Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul featured in a record 171-run opening stand which took Jaguars 294-9 and added that every game has been a learning experience for the team.

“It is essential that we take all the learning information from each game and plan around that. Obviously, assessing the conditions on the day is crucial. It’s also important that we execute our game plan effectively,” said Crandon speaking about plans for today’s game against the host.

“Trinidad had the better of us during our first encounter. They’re playing good consistent cricket at the moment. We had two days to prepare and develop our skills in the nets, it is now time for the boys to go out and play positive and consistently good cricket throughout the game,” Crandon concluded after their nets session at the Oval yesterday morning.