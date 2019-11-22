Venezuelans along the “Grove Sea Dam” receive assistance from Gov’t

Yesterday more than 150 Venezuelans who reside along the Grove Sea Dam in inhumane conditions, received a number food hampers and a quantity of cleaning supplies.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, and representatives from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) paid a visit to Venezuelan Migrant Community and assessed their living conditions.

Kaieteur News had reported a few days ago that the community stretches from aback of Times Square Grove and continues to Little Diamond.

But after yesterday’s visit, the Minister said that it was discovered the migrant community stretches from Herstelling.

Felix also informed the public that he will engage the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) and the International Organization for migration (IOM) “on the possibility of relocating the Venezuelan migrants to a more habitable circumstance”.According to statement released, earlier this week the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Police Force Immigration Department also visited the migrants to assess their needs.

On Sunday, Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall, recognised the importance of help for these migrant families.

There is no electricity, no toilet facilities, no clean water supply, and there is an ever present foul smell of garbage washed up on the sea bank by incoming waves.

Lall recommended that if the government does not have sufficient funds to assist these migrants then private individuals must donate.

He even volunteered to spearhead the initiative if necessary.