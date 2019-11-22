Venezuelans along the “Grove Sea Dam” receive assistance from Gov’t

Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Yesterday more than 150 Venezuelans who reside along the Grove Sea Dam in inhumane conditions, received a number food hampers and a quantity of cleaning supplies.
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, and representatives from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) paid a visit to Venezuelan Migrant Community and assessed their living conditions.
Kaieteur News had reported a few days ago that the community stretches from aback of Times Square Grove and continues to Little Diamond.
But after yesterday’s visit, the Minister said that it was discovered the migrant community stretches from Herstelling.
Felix also informed the public that he will engage the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) and the International Organization for migration (IOM) “on the possibility of relocating the Venezuelan migrants to a more habitable circumstance”.According to statement released, earlier this week the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Police Force Immigration Department also visited the migrants to assess their needs.
On Sunday, Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall, recognised the importance of help for these migrant families.
There is no electricity, no toilet facilities, no clean water supply, and there is an ever present foul smell of garbage washed up on the sea bank by incoming waves.
Lall recommended that if the government does not have sufficient funds to assist these migrants then private individuals must donate.
He even volunteered to spearhead the initiative if necessary.
Nov 22, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Lionel Marks of District Five West Berbice turned in an outstanding performance to win the boys 19 and under 200m, while Skylar Charles of District three Essequibo Islands West...
Nov 22, 2019
Nov 22, 2019
Nov 22, 2019
Nov 22, 2019
Nov 22, 2019
While the Donald Rodney vigil was in progress outside the Court of Appeal yesterday morning, one of the directors of Transparency... more
One year ago, this column lamented the prevalence of children being late for school. It highlighted a worrying development... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]