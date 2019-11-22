Two years jail for fisherman who wounded friend while playing with knives

Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 25-year-old fisherman is now behind bars after a city magistrate found him guilty of stabbing his friend to the neck while they were playing with knives.
Kevin Allicock, a father of two and of 32 James Street, Albouystown was charged with wounding. He had pleaded not guilty after appearing before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge had alleged that on April 17, 2019, Allicock unlawfully and maliciously wounded Joseph Barker with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.
Following the completion of the trial yesterday, the magistrate ruled that the prosecution had proved every element of the case. As such, she sentenced the defendant to serve two years in prison.
When the case was first called, the court was told that the two friends were indulging in horseplay throwing knives at each other. The defence had claimed that Barker was wounded by accident.
The court also heard that the defendant also sustained injuries.
