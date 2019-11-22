Two teams score victories as Trophy Stall, Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket starts

The second edition of the Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter club cricket Tournament for teams in the Upper Corentyne area began over the weekend with two matches.

The competition is being played on Saturdays on a round robin basis using the one day 50 overs format.

Results of the games played showed No. 72 Cut and Load defeating No. 73 Young Warriors by 27 runs in a game played at the No. 72 ground.

No. 72 batted first and were dismissed for 109 in 27 overs with Somdat Chhalarghun 15 and Mukesh Edwards 14 the top scorers.

No73 Young Warriors in reply were dismissed for 82 with Dave Ramlochan 17.

Bowling for No.72 Cut and Load Mukesh Edwards grabbed 6-9 in 7 overs.

In another game, Scottsburg United whipped No. 73 Mandir by 6 wickets in their game played at the Scottsburg Ground.

No73 Mandir were bundled out for a meager 24 in 10.3 overs. Bowling for Scottsburg Trevor Sukhoo took 5-10 in 5.3 overs.

Scottsburg in reply reached 25-4 off 4.4 overs.

The game between No. 52 Cricket Club and No. 66 Cricket Club was not played because No 66 withdrew from the competition at the last minute due to their inability to field a team.

No 43 Cricket club drew the bye.

The tournament is being sponsored by the Trophy Stall Port Mourant Branch through its General Manager Ramesh Sunich.