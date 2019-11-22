Turbo Knockout tournament continues tonight

Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

The annual turbo knockout tournament, which is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc., continues tonight with two more matches from 19:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Eagles Football Club will match skills with Riddim Squad in the opener, while Fruta Conquerors Under-20, that are fresh off victory in the recently concluded Limacol round-robin/knockout tournament, will be looking to prove their superiority with another fine showing in this tournament.
The winning team of the 2019 Turbo Knockout tournament will receive 400,000. Second place will pocket $200,000, while third and fourth will receive $100,000 and $50, 000 respectively.
The full fixtures for round one are listed below.
1/22/2019 Round of 16 Day 1 Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Eagles Football Club vs Riddim Squad 5
21:00 hrs Fruta Conquerors U20 vs Police B 6
11/24/2019 Round of 16 Day 2 Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Camptown vs Buxton Stars 7
21:00 hrs Pele vs Pouderoyen 8
11/26/2019 Round of 16 day 3 Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Uitivulgt vs Buxton U20 9
21:00 hrs Georgetown Football Club vs Mahaica Determinators 10
11/29/2019 Round of 16 Day 4 Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Northern Rangers vs Timehri Panthers 11
21:00 hrs Santos U20 vs Winner of 1 12

New 2019