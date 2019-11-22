Three years after murder of carpenter…

Extradited businessman, Marcus Bisram, remanded to Camp Street Prison

Under tight security, extradited US-based businessman, Marcus Brian Bisram, was yesterday escorted into the Whim Magistrates’ Court, to face charges of procuring five individuals to murder taxi driver, Faiyaz Narinedatt, three years ago.

Decked out in a navy-blue suit and tie, the handcuffed Bisram made his way to the courtroom smiling and waving to his relatives.

He then stood in the docks before Magistrate Renita Singh and special prosecutrix Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings.

The charge read to Bisram stated that between October 31 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, he counselled, procured and commanded Orlando Dickie, called “Rasta man”; Radish Motie, called “Laloo”; Deodat Datt, called “Bruck-hand”’ Harripaul Parsram, called “Lloydy”; and Niran Yacoob, called “Ervil”; to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was refused.

However, this date was changed to December 2, next, after Bisram’s counsel, Sanjeev Datadin, raised concerns about the length of time it would take for his client to return to court.

The accused was subsequently remanded to the Camp Street Prison.

In his address to the court, Datadin also raised concerns about what he said was the haste to have his client brought to the Whim Magistrates Court, rather than in the jurisdiction ( Number 51-Springlands).

In response to Datadin’s queries about his client being remanded to the Camp Street Prison, Prosecutrix Goodings stated that this was done for the safety of the accused.

Bisram was also represented by Attorney Dexter Todd. Two other lawyers are sitting in.

As he exited the court, flanked by ranks of the Whim Police Station and two from TSU, Bisram waved to family members.The mother of murder victim, Faiyaz Narinedatt, and other relatives were also present.

Narinedatt’s mother told Kaieteur News that she was pleased that Bisram has been brought back to Guyana.

On November 1, Narinedatt’s body was discovered on the Number 70 Public Road.

Initially ruled by police as a hit and run, it was only through the persistence of relatives that a team from the Major Crimes Unit Georgetown took over the investigation and determined that Narinedatt was murdered.He was allegedly beaten and dumped on the roadway where his body was run over by a car.

Five persons were charged for his murder and have been sent to the High Court for trial before a jury.

Some of the accused also implicated Bisram, alleging that the killing was done on Bisram’s orders.On February 14, 2017 Guyana submitted a formal request to the United States Department of State for Bisram’s extradition to face a charge of murder, after he fled overseas.

A judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued a Certificate to Extradite on October 12, 2017, certifying to the Secretary of State authorising the Secretary’s extradition of Bisram to Guyana.

Bisram was extradited on Wednesday night.

He was immediately taken to CID Headquarters in Georgetown before being processed and transported to Berbice.