Teen reportedly goes missing after leaving for school

The family members of 15-year-old Keziah Goodridge of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are desperately searching for the teen who reportedly went missing on November 15, 2019 after leaving for school.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the teen who was reportedly left in the custody of her grandparents, left to attend school but failed to return home.

The child was last seen wearing her school clothes, a white shirt and dark coloured skirt and tie.

The child’s grandmother, Shirley Pearson, stated that Goodrich would normally evade home to be in the company of her 20-year-old boyfriend. However, upon asking the teen’s boyfriend about her whereabouts, he denied any knowledge of her.

Ms. Shirley Pearson further stated that Keziah and her three siblings have been in her custody since their mother migrated to Trinidad.

“She does normally run away to go and stay with this boy but within three days, she would come back home. But is almost a week now since she gone. We ain’t hearing anything about her and her sisters miss her.

Keziah is the eldest of her siblings and she knows that her mother is not around.”

The distraught woman related that the teen would normally run away from home but lately the Child Care and Protection Agency has been looking into the situation.

Anyone who has useful information about the teen can contact her family member on the following telephone numbers 229-7327, 664-2219 or the nearest police station.