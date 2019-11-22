Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen reportedly goes missing after leaving for school

Nov 22, 2019 News 0

The family members of 15-year-old Keziah Goodridge of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are desperately searching for the teen who reportedly went missing on November 15, 2019 after leaving for school.

The missing child

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the teen who was reportedly left in the custody of her grandparents, left to attend school but failed to return home.
The child was last seen wearing her school clothes, a white shirt and dark coloured skirt and tie.
The child’s grandmother, Shirley Pearson, stated that Goodrich would normally evade home to be in the company of her 20-year-old boyfriend. However, upon asking the teen’s boyfriend about her whereabouts, he denied any knowledge of her.
Ms. Shirley Pearson further stated that Keziah and her three siblings have been in her custody since their mother migrated to Trinidad.
“She does normally run away to go and stay with this boy but within three days, she would come back home. But is almost a week now since she gone. We ain’t hearing anything about her and her sisters miss her.
Keziah is the eldest of her siblings and she knows that her mother is not around.”
The distraught woman related that the teen would normally run away from home but lately the Child Care and Protection Agency has been looking into the situation.
Anyone who has useful information about the teen can contact her family member on the following telephone numbers 229-7327, 664-2219 or the nearest police station.

 

More in this category

Sports

Marks smashes 200m boys U20 record; Charles takes gold in boys U11 at 2019 Nationals

Marks smashes 200m boys U20 record; Charles takes gold in boys U11 at...

Nov 22, 2019

By Zaheer Mohamed Lionel Marks of District Five West Berbice turned in an outstanding performance to win the boys 19 and under 200m, while Skylar Charles of District three Essequibo Islands West...
Read More
Two teams score victories as Trophy Stall, Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket starts

Two teams score victories as Trophy Stall, Upper...

Nov 22, 2019

Turbo Knockout tournament continues tonight

Turbo Knockout tournament continues tonight

Nov 22, 2019

Rajiv Lee cops Topco Juices Junior Chess Qualifier tourney

Rajiv Lee cops Topco Juices Junior Chess...

Nov 22, 2019

Titans table tennis tourney on tomorrow Four players depart for USA tourneys

Titans table tennis tourney on tomorrow Four...

Nov 22, 2019

New Mosque crowned champs of GIT Inter-Jamaat 5-a-side futsal tourney

New Mosque crowned champs of GIT Inter-Jamaat...

Nov 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019