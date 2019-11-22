Soulja Bai and Ram Jattan mek up

Dem got people who don’t know when dem deh good till dem deh bad. Dem boys see pon de chat site how every lagoo baggoo is some political expert. De topic was wha gon happen wid de marriage between Soulja Bai and Ram Jattan.

Even before de first quarrel between de two start people done know wha was happening. Some people know dat Hay Heff See couldn’t pull dem vote it use to up to 2015. Dem talk how Charran Rass is de man who help bruck up de party.

Then people like Uncle Freddie start fuh talk how people who vote fuh de Hay Heff See going back to vote fuh Jagdeo because dem get disappointed. He was de expert. He suddenly find out dat de Hay Heff See couldn’t bargain wid de power it had in de past.

Last night news come how de party decide to reduce de number of seats it use to control in Parliament. It even agree to tek fewer Ministers. But when dem boys look at wha people seh is de new structure, dem notice dat all dem Hay Heff See people who was one time Pee And See people in de best position.

But dem boys know dat some of dem same chat site specialists vex because dem two groups meet some agreement. Dem agree to contest de elections as a team. Now de chat site people ain’t got nutten to talk about.

Dem boys seh de conversation gon shift to who gon keep dem Minister wuk. Dat gon start a whole new guessing game. Of course even some of dem pon de chat site know Irfaat can’t win. Dem seh he can’t talk fuh heself and he walking foot to foot behind Jagdeo. A man like dat would fall in a hole if Jagdeo decide to play more wicked and lead him further astray.

Now one thing leff and dat is who gon be de PM. Dem boys believe dat Guyana gon have two PM fuh de first time in its history.

Talk half and watch bacchanal