Region Two police committed to making Christmas crime free- Commander Robinson.

Police within the Region Two Division, last Wednesday, stated their commitment to suppress criminal activities during the holiday season. This was revealed by the Regional Commander, Crystal Robinson, at the Division’s Christmas Presentation last Wednesday.

“Commander Robinson (fourth from left) and other senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Regional Division (2) at the Christmas Presentation.”

Commander Robinson pointed out that the aim of the Division during the holiday season is to minimise the activities of criminal elements, and to ensure neighbourhoods are safer. She stressed, however, that the members of the public must be involved in the fight against crime.
A number of persons from the business community were invited to the brief presentation, along with the Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran, and members of the religious faiths.
Apart from the Essequibo Coast, which is the primary dwelling area in Region Two, the Pomeroon/Supenaam region also comprises of the Pomeroon and lake areas. The Pomeroon area is accessible primarily by river and creeks. The lake communities, on the other hand, are accessible by both land and water.
According to Commander Robinson, the Force will adopt a posture that will ensure there is adequate land a marine patrol. “The Force will deploy patrols on foot and bicycles. Patrols will be dispatched in each sector, and special emphasis will be placed on the areas of focus, that is our black spots and hotspots.
“Marine patrols will patrol the Pomeroon River, Capoey Lake, Mainstay Lake, Hot and Cold Lake and Mashabo Lake.”
Region Two also holds two key ports of entries, Charity and Supenaam. Charity is the gateway to the Pomeroon, Region One, and Venezuela.
Kaieteur News understands that over the holiday period, this port will be monitored by foot patrol. The same posture will be adopted at the Supenaam Ferry and Speedboat terminals, according to Commander Robinson.
The presentation also underlined the fact that congested shopping areas create an environment for criminal elements. This year, the Commander proposed to business owners, to have ranks present in and around the business premises.
This, she said, will allow customers to shop, feeling safe that there is adequate police presence.

