Prisoner disrupts court to prevent magistrate from reading charge

Two labouurers were yesterday charged and placed before Magistrate Dylon Bess on a charge in which they allegedly stole two cases of sponge balls.

Ramesh Persaud and Roy Ramsay are the persons charged.

They appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charge stated that between November 19 and November 20, last, at South Road and Bourda Street, they stole two cases of sponge balls valued at $25,000.

However, only Persaud pleaded to the charge as Ramsay refused to listen to the magistrate to allow him to read the charge.

After Persaud denied the allegation against him, it was Ramsay’s turn to respond but, he said, “I didn’t thief nothing. Is this man they catch with them things not me.”

The magistrate then told the defendant that he has to allow him to read the charge and then he can say if he is guilty of the offence or not. Despite this, Ramsay told the magistrate, “I don’t want to listen to you because I didn’t do anything. I won’t allow you to read anything to me.”

He also continued to prevent the magistrate from speaking which left Magistrate Bess with no other choice but to remand him to prison while citing that he will keep coming back to the court until he pleads to the offence so the case can proceed.

Ramsay’s colleague, who is 53 years old and resides at 33 Cummings Lodge, was also remanded to prison and will return to court on December 10, next, for trial.

Persaud had told the court that he works at the Bourda Market and some boys came and gave him the items mentioned in the charge to sell. He said he did not know where the boys got it from. However, he proceeded to sell the items until the police caught him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was positively identified by the victim on CCTV cameras stealing the items and that is how the police were able to apprehend him.