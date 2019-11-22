Marks smashes 200m boys U20 record; Charles takes gold in boys U11 at 2019 Nationals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Lionel Marks of District Five West Berbice turned in an outstanding performance to win the boys 19 and under 200m, while Skylar Charles of District three Essequibo Islands West Demerara set another record in the boys 11 and under 200m when the Guyana Teachers Union Ministry of Education 59th National track and field championships continued yesterday at Leonora.

Marks clocked 21.36 seconds to erase the previous record of 22.14 seconds held by Titus Webster of also of District five. Jennis Benjamin of District 10 Upper Demerara Kwakwani took silver in 22.32 seconds and Daniel Benjamin of District 11 North Georgetown placed third in 22.98.

Charles clocked 27.00 seconds, erasing the previous record of 27.74 held by Nicholoid Cameron of District two Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon. Jair Samuels of District five placed second in 27.19 and Kaidon Persaud of District 10 placed third in 27.62.

Nicholloyd Cameron of District two won gold in the boys 13 and under 200m in 24.48 seconds, while Melech Barton of District 12 East Georgetown placed second in 24.68 and Akeem Kenry of District 11 North Georgetown was third in 25.65.

Wesley Tyndall of District 11 won the boys 15 and under 200m in 22.74 seconds, while Sean Johnson of District 10 took the runner up spot in 22.82 and Roger Smith of District five finished third in 23.33.

The boys 17 and under 200m was taken by D’Quan Williams of District 14 East Bank Demerara in 22.67 seconds ahead of Richard Blake of District three in 22.80 and Shem McKenzie of District five was third in 23.18.

Keliza Smith of District 11 grabbed gold in the girls 19 and under 200m in 25.42 seconds, while Deborah Thorne of District of District three took the runner up spot in 25.86 seconds and Jasmine Assanah of District 12 placed third in 26.58.

In one of the closest finishes of the evening, Deshana Skeete of District 10 won the girls 17 and under 200m in 25.12 seconds; Brianna Charles of District 11 took silver in 25.16, while Shantae George of District five was third in 26.03.

Hannah Reid of District 4 won the girls 15 and under 200m in 25.78 seconds, while Thenica Thompson of District 12 placed second in 26.15 and Odessa France of District 14 finished third in 26.44 seconds.

Teshiaana Harris of District 11 won the girls 7 and under 150m in 22.70 seconds, while Shaqueena Collins of District 6 placed second in 22.88 and Kasia Batson of District four was third in 24.22. Harris erased the previous record of 23.08 which was held by Somayia Orna of District 11.

Orna won the girls 9 and under 200m in a time of 30. 11 seconds; Ayanna Thomas of District four took the runner up spot in 31.06 and Miracle Hyles of District 12 placed third in 31.66.

The girls 11 and under 200m saw a new record being set by Athaleyh Hinckson of District 12; she clocked 27.52 seconds to erase the previous record of 27.88 seconds held by Tianna Springer of District 12. Akeelah Dover of District four placed second in 27.56 and Leandre Bennett of District six was third in 28.90.

Putrina Sullivan of District 6 won the girls 13 and under 200m in 26.92 seconds ahead of Tianna Springer 27.55 and Shelena Semple of District District 15 in 27.61.

The girls 13 and under 1500m was taken by Attoya Harvey of District three in 5 minutes 07. 47 seconds, while Adriel Austin of District 11 won the girls 15 and under 1500m in 5:.17. Shaquka Tyrell of District 11 won gold in the girls 17 and under 1500m in 5:93.99, Tia Azore of District 11 took the top podium spot in the girls 19 and under 1500m in 5:28.34 and Annalisa Barclay of District 10 won the girls 17 and under high jump with a leap of 1.45m.

The girls 17 and under shot put was taken by Jahaziah Copeland of District 11 with a throw of 11.58m, Sharissee Joseph of District 10 won the girls 19 and under shot put with 7.87m. Deshanda DeCunha handed District 10 another gold in the girls 15 and under discuss with a throw of 28.15m and Anisha Gibbons of District four won the girls 15 and under javelin with a throw of 45.33m.Timothy Springer of District 12 grabbed the boys 7 and under 150m in a time of 22.31, Orlando Carrington of District 15 won the boys 9 and under 200m in 29.59 seconds ahead of Shaquan Daniels of District 11 in 29.88 and Malique Kendall of District 14 in 29.90.

Matrim Martin of District nine Rupununi won the boys 13 and under 1500m in 4:38.52, Seon Booker of District four grabbed gold in the boys 15 and under 1500m in 4:18.22, Wadkar Kiene of District five took the top podium spot in the boys 17 and under 1500m in 4: 20. 85,

Ronell Newton of District 10 took the boys 19 and under 1500m in 4:24.84 while Melon Lowenfield of District six won the boys 17 and under high jump with a leap of 1.90m.

Sean Lam of District two took gold in the boys 17 and under shot put with a throw of 14.12m, Joshua Tappin of District 10 grabbed the boys 19 and under shot put title with a throw of 12.22m while Elisha Rutherord of District 10 carted off the boys 15 and under discuss with a throw of 29.74m and Quency Sampson of District two took gold in the boys 15 and under javelin with a throw of 58.57m. The championships conclude today.