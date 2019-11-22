Kalibur dismissed employees reinstated

On Tuesday in the Boardroom of the RDC Region Ten office, the Region Ten Democratic Council (RDC) met with the senior management of Kalibur Security to address several burning issues.

The RDC was represented by its Regional Chairman, Renis Morian; Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph; and Regional Councillors Charles Sampson and Tracy Johnson. Kalibur Security was represented by Managing Director George Gomes; its National Operations Manager Lennox Herbert; and the company’s, Region Ten Operations Manager Lennox Higgins.

Also attending the meeting were Labour Officer of Region Ten, Eleze Benjamin; Senior Personnel Officer at the RDC Simone Johnson; officials of the CDC in the Region Ten and Political Assistant within the Ministry if the Presidency, Rondell Backer.

At the meeting, these officials addressed a number of issues. However, both sides came to an agreement. The Regional Chairperson said that one of the agreements coming out of the meeting was quarterly meeting with the Regional Administration geared at ensuring that issues that are addressed in a timely and professional manner.

The security company’s Director was urged to closely monitor his operations in Region Ten, stating that as the Regional Chairman’s primary focus is on the workers.

“In negotiating the contract with the RDC, there are some expectations that we would be looking for and would like to stress that we would be closely monitoring the operations here as ultimately the people of the Region Ten cannot and will not be taken advantage of in any way,” said Regional Chairman, Renis Morian.

In a joint statement both sides agreed that they would be guided by payments, settling disputes, hiring and terminating staff.

The Regional Chairman further stated, “To ensure that the security guards can work in an environment that is safe, secure and free of unprofessional conduct, we also seek all matters dealing with the well-being and welfare of the staff.”

He noted that both sides agreed to have all issues settled. During the meeting, all matters were peacefully resolved.

The Managing Director of Kalibur Security; George Gomes, told the Regional Administration, that he will ensure that a more robust monitoring system is in place to ensure that supervisors are doing what they are supposed to do.

He stated that his company doesn’t have a discrimination policy and dismissed views that his supervisors are exploiting female employees.

“We are seeking that our women earn and earn fairly. We will be closely monitoring our employees, including managers and supervisors, so that they can deliver what we expect of them,” he said.

Regional Chairman Morian stressed that a number of concerns addressed by himself and the RDC stated that among one of the sore points was the dismissal of a former employee.

Mr. Gomes declared that his company is continuously looking for ways and means of enhancing the quality and level of service that it offers.

The company which has some 2000 employees in Guyana expects to have an increase of employees as it continues to purse security contracts.

Regional Chairman Morian expressed his satisfaction with the monitoring system Kalibur Security has implemented.

He also complimented the efforts of the Ministry of Labour. And one of Kalibur’s female security officers who was dismissed after seeking the intervention of the RDC, was reinstated.

Mr. Gomes promised that she will not suffer any mistreatment and will be posted back to her original post following the reinstatement.