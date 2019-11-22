GuySuCo requests tenders for processing plant to produce white sugar

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) intends to start producing white sugar of high quality in early 2022, and has put out requests for tenders for a processing plant.

It has committed to producing the white sugar of Codex ICUMSA 45 specifications, a measure of the standard of sugars. That standard has been set by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA)’s manufacturers of food and beverages.

Both GuySuCo and GMSA have indicated that they are pleased that there has been progressive discussion on moving refined white sugar to a List of Ineligible for conditional duty exemption, and on the application of a Common External Tariff (CET) on the importation of refined white sugar used by Guyana’s manufacturers of food and beverage products during the National Conversation on the Treatment of Sugar in CARICOM Trade Policy hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 24 last.

The CET is being considered on the importation of refined white sugar for the specific use by food and beverage manufacturers, but only until the CARICOM region produces it to the specifications and quality required, and in sufficient quantities. The same can be said for the inclusion of white sugar on the List of Ineligibles for conditional duty exemption.

For it to be included on that list, production is supposed to meet about 75 percent of regional demand. To get there, GuySuCo and GMSA will be working together to develop the sugar industry in that regard.

Kaieteur News understands that local manufacturers have committed to purchasing locally produced sugar once production begins.

The GMSA has also bolstered advocacy for a monitoring mechanism to be implemented to prevent evasion of CET on brown sugar imported into the region, since it affects regional producers.