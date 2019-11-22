Five cars stolen in Diamond in two days

Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Even though the police have been trying desperately to curb the rampant issue of car theft, persons are still lodging reports of their vehicles being stolen from right under their noses.

Picture of the car that was stolen

And Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appears to be a hot spot for car thieves.
Between Monday and Tuesday of this week, five car owners lodged reports to the police about their vehicles being stolen.
Meanwhile, police reported that a sixth car was stolen from Industry, East Coast Demerara.
David Bindial, of 366 Railway Line Top, Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) told Kaieteur News that he has very little space in his yard and would usually park his car on the roadside.
When he woke yesterday morning, it was gone. He subsequently lodged a report to the Sparendaam Police Station.
Mr. Bindial is pleading with the thieves to return his Toyota Corolla Spacio bearing registration number PNN 1948.
“Is not even my car…is a woman vehicle I take and does work taxi with. Last night, I came home and park the vehicle and this morning, the car gone. I read about people hijacking cars in the newspaper and I never thought that this thing could happen to me.”
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of a silver Toyota Corolla Spacio bearing registration PNN 1948, please call David Bindial on 658-1479 or 666-8157 or the nearest police station or patrol.
According to reports, 39 persons are presently before the court to answer car theft related charges during police raids, which were carried out on several homes located on the East Coast of Demerara several cars and motorbike parts, along with car batteries and generators were seized.
Several vehicle owners came forward and claimed that several vehicle parts belonged to their vehicles that went missing.
A police source indicated that initial investigations have pointed to several persons of interest.

