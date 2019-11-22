Defendant surfaces three months after court date

Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
After several deferment of a bail court matter, due to the defendant’s absence from court to answer to the charges since August 2019.
Yesterday, when the matter was called and another no-show from the defendant, the police prosecutor was informed by one of the virtual complainants that he saw the defendant while he was on his way to court.
The matter was then stood down by the Magistrate.
It was later called during the afternoon session, giving the police time to arrest the defendant and bring him to court.
Twenty-four-year-old Neville Dundas, was hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to two charges to which he pleaded not guilty.
It is alleged that on August 29, 2019, at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, he used threatening behaviour towards Randy Greene. The other charge stated that on June 24, 2019, at Arapaima Street, Tucville, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Charles Jaquobis.
When asked by the Magistrate why he did not attend court on the date, he was told, Dundas stated, “I get put out…My mother put me out so I wasn’t living anywhere and couldn’t attended court.”
The defendant was then asked, since he claims he got put out what is his current address, Dundas said, “I live all over. I does put down my head here or there.”
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature, prevalence and the punishment the offence attracts.
Prosecutor Blackman also added that he would also object to bail since the defendant has no fixed place of abode. The time he was absent from court with no valid reason was also a reason.
According to information received, the defendant and Jaquobis had a misunderstanding. While they were arguing, the defendant dealt Jaquobis, several cuffs amongst his body, then took a sharp object and cut the victim.
Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison based on the objections made by the prosecutor and the matter was then adjourned to November 27, 2019, for statements.
