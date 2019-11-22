Latest update November 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Court reaffirms order for severance pay of former Wales’ sugar workers

Nov 22, 2019 News 0

Chief Justice Roxane George yesterday reaffirmed an order for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) to pay some 107 former workers of the Wales Estate monies owed to them as part of a severance package.
The order was made based on an application by The Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (“GAWU”), for the payment of the judgment sum awarded of $7, 419, 221.00 with an interest rate of 4% (four percent) per annum for former sugar workers of the Wales Estate.
The workers were left unpaid due to issues relating to the calculation of interest.
The 107 unpaid workers were those who had taken up employment at the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara Estate.
Many others had refused to do so after contending that it was unlawful for their employer, GUYSUCO to compel them to travel 22 miles from their point of origin at Wales. The workers later went to Uitvlugt with an agreement that they would receive severance, along with a month’s pay.
It was noted, however, that the workers who went to Uitvlugt Estate would be paid severance and a month’s pay at a later date.
However, that never happened. GAWU, through attorneys, Devindra Kissoon and Natasha Vieira filed a Garnishment Order, to have the entire amount owing in the judgment and the interest of 4% (four percent) per annum be paid until fully paid as stated in the Order of Court.
The application was filed as a follow up to a series of lawsuits filed against the government, last year.
In 2018, Government was sued over its refusal to pay over 300 workers attached to the Wales, West Bank Demerara estate their severance payments.)
The exact amount to be paid out has not been decided, as interest is still to be calculated.
Back then, lawyers involved in the matter disclosed that the workers will be paid ex-gratia payments representing severance from December 31, 2016 with interest at the rate of 4%.

 

More in this category

Sports

Marks smashes 200m boys U20 record; Charles takes gold in boys U11 at 2019 Nationals

Marks smashes 200m boys U20 record; Charles takes gold in boys U11 at...

Nov 22, 2019

By Zaheer Mohamed Lionel Marks of District Five West Berbice turned in an outstanding performance to win the boys 19 and under 200m, while Skylar Charles of District three Essequibo Islands West...
Read More
Two teams score victories as Trophy Stall, Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket starts

Two teams score victories as Trophy Stall, Upper...

Nov 22, 2019

Turbo Knockout tournament continues tonight

Turbo Knockout tournament continues tonight

Nov 22, 2019

Rajiv Lee cops Topco Juices Junior Chess Qualifier tourney

Rajiv Lee cops Topco Juices Junior Chess...

Nov 22, 2019

Titans table tennis tourney on tomorrow Four players depart for USA tourneys

Titans table tennis tourney on tomorrow Four...

Nov 22, 2019

New Mosque crowned champs of GIT Inter-Jamaat 5-a-side futsal tourney

New Mosque crowned champs of GIT Inter-Jamaat...

Nov 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019