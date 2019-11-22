Court reaffirms order for severance pay of former Wales’ sugar workers

Chief Justice Roxane George yesterday reaffirmed an order for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) to pay some 107 former workers of the Wales Estate monies owed to them as part of a severance package.

The order was made based on an application by The Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (“GAWU”), for the payment of the judgment sum awarded of $7, 419, 221.00 with an interest rate of 4% (four percent) per annum for former sugar workers of the Wales Estate.

The workers were left unpaid due to issues relating to the calculation of interest.

The 107 unpaid workers were those who had taken up employment at the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara Estate.

Many others had refused to do so after contending that it was unlawful for their employer, GUYSUCO to compel them to travel 22 miles from their point of origin at Wales. The workers later went to Uitvlugt with an agreement that they would receive severance, along with a month’s pay.

It was noted, however, that the workers who went to Uitvlugt Estate would be paid severance and a month’s pay at a later date.

However, that never happened. GAWU, through attorneys, Devindra Kissoon and Natasha Vieira filed a Garnishment Order, to have the entire amount owing in the judgment and the interest of 4% (four percent) per annum be paid until fully paid as stated in the Order of Court.

The application was filed as a follow up to a series of lawsuits filed against the government, last year.

In 2018, Government was sued over its refusal to pay over 300 workers attached to the Wales, West Bank Demerara estate their severance payments.)

The exact amount to be paid out has not been decided, as interest is still to be calculated.

Back then, lawyers involved in the matter disclosed that the workers will be paid ex-gratia payments representing severance from December 31, 2016 with interest at the rate of 4%.