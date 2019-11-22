Agricola gang war leaves one dead

O’Neil Jeffrey, a 23-year-old of 97 Second Street, Agricola died yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after he was beaten by two men, according to his mother. The beating resulted in Jeffrey sustaining a punctured organ from broken ribs, the doctor claimed.

His mother, Ms. Hyacinth Morris, stated, “I was going out there (Public Road) Tuesday morning around 9:00 hrs. Me and me cousin was standing on a bridge. I see me son come running to me. He seh how he went on de dam and they pelt a bullet behind him.

“ I didn’t see is who pelt de bullet but all I tell him I seh’ O’Neil put on yuh boots and jump in this bus and guh lang yuh way.’ When me and me cousin was standing on the bridge, we see two boys coming up de road with handguns and they tell he don’t run. And they carry he in First Street and start beating he from First Street to Third Street.”

She said she could not stop them because she fainted. She said that she could not remember the clothing that these young men wore but she can point them out. She said that she is not aware of any misunderstandings her son could have had with any of these boys.

She further stated, “Them seh he giving information to the First Street gang about the Third Street gang. These streets get them own gang so it gotta be Third Street gang do the beating. They tie he up with a brownish colour rope and when the (police) come fuh he Wednesday morning jus suh they carry him to the hospital (GPHC) with he foot and hand tie up.”

She stated that they haven’t conducted a postmortem examination as yet. Ms. Morris described her son as a very peaceful young man who just had small arguments with his sisters within the home.

“I born and grow in Agricola and I never disrespect nobody. I just sit down with me cousin-in-law and I telling she and another friend, I don’t disrespect nobody, nobody don’t really disrespect de I (herself) so I trying fuh figure out wah de disrespectfulness coming from. If is because of me son, I don’t know. I can’t tell yuh if me son talk whatever he ain’t suppose to talk or wah he deh in. I can’t really tell.”

“Agricola was always like this but it’s getting more worse.”

She stated that the residents of the community pleaded with the two young men to stop beating her son but that was in vain.

According to sources, the dead man was a known member of one of these gangs and has been called out for incidents where he held persons at gunpoint for numerous reasons.

Kaieteur News understands that a police patrol was in Agricola yesterday around 10:00 hrs. and arrested several persons in First Street. They also recovered three firearms.

However, this had nothing to do with Jeffrey’s beating which led to his death.

Some civilians who were termed “bad boys” that were loitering on a corner opened fire at these police officers and they returned fire. At least one civilian was injured but none of these men were apprehended.