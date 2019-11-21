Zeeburg overcome Cornelia Ida

Zeeburg defeated Cornelia Ida when action in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over competition continued on Sunday last.

Host Zeeburg batted first and managed 131 all out in 25 overs. Balbinder Shivpersaud made 40, Ushardeva Balgobin 32 and Malcolm Hubbard 29; Arshad Azim bagged 6-22. Cornelia Ida replied with 130 all out in 32.1 overs. Naveed Ali scored 33; Jamal Gomes 4-11 and M .Hubbard 3-30.

Play was abandoned in the other matches due to rain.