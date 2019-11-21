Tuschen, Corneila Ida, Leonora Masjid victorious

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball Cricket Competition continued last Sunday at the Queens College ground, Thomas Lands.

Its glorious sunshine, LBI B Masjid were sent in and managed 64 for the loss of eight wickets. Shawn Gaskin and Carl Spencer were the only two batsmen to reached double figures scoring 12 runs each. Bowling for the Tuschen Train Station Masjid Anthony Arjune picked up four wickets.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid in their turn at the crease made 65-1 in 4 overs. Imtiaz Hack scored 26 not out (3×6, 1×4), Nazim Azeez 24 (3×6, 1×4). Asif Mohamed took the lone wicket to fall.

Second Game between LBI A Masjid and Cornelia Ida Masjid

LBI A Masjid won the toss and elected to bat posting a challenging total of 103 for the loss of four wickets in their 10 overs. Javed Campbell made 37 (3×6). Zahir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 25 and Naieem Khalil had 1 for 12.

The total proved to be very challenging for the boys from the West Side as wickets kept tumbling. It all came down to six runs needed from the last ball and Corneila Ida were able to breathe a sigh of relief as Michael Ally knocked the ball out of the park to secure the win. The in-form Budram scored 42 runs (5×6) and Feroze Rahaman made 23 (1×6, 1×4).

Third Game between Leonora Masjid and Corneila Ida Masjid

Leonora Masjid won the toss and batted first and were all out in 9.5 overs for 66 runs. Imran Hack made 13 runs (1×4) and Rafman Mohamed 17 runs (1×6, x1x4). At one stage Leonora Masjid were 32 for 7 in five overs. Mark Ally bagged four wickets for eight runs and supported by Naieem Khalil with 2-8.

Corneil Ida Masjid once again found themselves in some early trouble with the small total but eventually won the match with the last pair at the crease. Opener Avinash Dhaniram made 18 runs (1×6, 1×4) and Ralph Yusuf 19 (1×6, 1×4).

Fourth Game between Leonora Masjid and Diamond New Scheme

Diamond New Scheme Masjid won the toss and decided to take first strike and could only manage 56-4 wickets when their overs expired. Kareem Kayume was the only batsman to reach double figures hitting 23 with one six. Imran Hack and S. Rahim picked up two wickets each.

Leonora Masjid in their turn at the crease knocked off the required runs for the loss of five wickets in five overs.

The competition continues on Sunday at the MYO Ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands with four matches.

9 am- LBI A vs Hague Masjid

11 am – Tuschen Train Station vs Hague Masjid

1 pm- Leonora Masjid vs Tushen Masjid

3 pm- LBI B Masjid vs Corneila Ida Masjid