Trophy Stall supports Rio Indoor Street-ball championship

Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Known for its unwavering support of sporting disciplines, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market became the latest entity to throw its backing behind the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship, donating the playing vests which will be utilised by the competing teams during the tournament.The presentation occurred at the entity’s Bourda location. Speaking on behalf of the tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, Wayne Griffith stated, “We are elated for the timely support which will aid in making the tournament a success. Trophy Stall is an entity that is synonymous with sport development at all levels especially the community and grassroot levels through their esteemed proprietor Ramesh Sunich. We are thankful for the contribution and will work to ensure that the sponsorship is utilised in manner which reflects overall professionalism and commitment of the company towards sports. We also look forward to maintaining this wonderful relationship for years to come.”
Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Rio All-Stars 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
Spot-7 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
Back Circle 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3
Tiger Bay 1 0 1 0 1 2 -2 0
Ol Skool
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6
Alex Village 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 4
Kingston 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1
Melanie 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
BV 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3
Bent St
Avocado
LA Ballers 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3
Future 1 1 0 0 5 2 +3 3
Stabroek 1 0 1 0 2 5 -3 0
Albouystown 1 0 1 0 2 6 -4 0
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Gold-is-Money 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3
Sophia 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
Island 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0
Gaza Squad 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0
Nov 21, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Half centuries by Veda Krishnamurty and Jemimah Rodrigues along with some steady bowling handed India Women a 61-run victory against the West Indies Women in the final T20...
Nov 21, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
One of the intriguing dimensions in the dialogue to renew the Cummingsburg Accord, is that both entities have declined to... more
The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has advertised for monitors for General and Regional Elections. Persons interested... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]