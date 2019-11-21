Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall supports Rio Indoor Street-ball championship

Nov 21, 2019 Sports 0

Known for its unwavering support of sporting disciplines, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market became the latest entity to throw its backing behind the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship, donating the playing vests which will be utilised by the competing teams during the tournament.

Trophy Stall owner Ramesh Sunich [right] and Wayne Griffith display the playing vests that will be used in the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The presentation occurred at the entity’s Bourda location. Speaking on behalf of the tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, Wayne Griffith stated, “We are elated for the timely support which will aid in making the tournament a success. Trophy Stall is an entity that is synonymous with sport development at all levels especially the community and grassroot levels through their esteemed proprietor Ramesh Sunich. We are thankful for the contribution and will work to ensure that the sponsorship is utilised in manner which reflects overall professionalism and commitment of the company towards sports. We also look forward to maintaining this wonderful relationship for years to come.”
On the other hand, the competition resumes today at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with another round of matches. In the opening match, Kingston will oppose Melanie from 19:00hrs, while Tiger Bay battles Ol Skool Ballers from 19:30hrs and Spot-7 engages Back Circle at 20:00hrs.
In the fourth match, Gold is Money will match skills with Island All-Stars from 20:30hrs, while Future Stars take aim at Showstoppers from 21:00hrs and Sophia lock horns with Gaza Squad at 21:30hrs. In the final match, Bent Street will battle Avocado Ballers from 22:00hrs.
The competition will also continue on Saturday at the same venue. Island All-Stars will face-off with Gaza Squad from 19:00hrs, while Rio All-Stars oppose Spot-7 at 19:30hrs and Stabroek Ballers battle Albouystown at 20:00hrs.
In the fourth match, Avocado Ballers will oppose LA Ballers from 20:30hrs while BV tackle Bent Street at 21:00hrs and Gold is Money lock horns with Sophia. In the final match, Sparta Boss face-off with Alexander Village from 22:00hrs.
Fixtures
Day-3-Thursday November 21st
Melanie vs Kingston-19:00hrs
Tiger Bay vs Ol Skool-19:30hrs.
Spot-7 vs Back Circle-20:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Island All-Stars-20:30hrs.
Future Stars vs Showstoppers-21:00hrs
Sophia vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs
Bent Street vs Avocado Ballers-22:00hrs
Day-4-Saturday November 23rd
Island All-Stars vs Gaza Squad-19:00hrs
Rio All-Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrs
Stabroek Ballers vs Albouystown-A-20:00hrs
Avocado vs LA Ballers-20:30hrs
BV vs Bent Street-21:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Sophia-21:30hrs
Sparta vs Alexander-22:00hrs
Point Standings

Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Rio All-Stars 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
Spot-7 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
Back Circle 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3
Tiger Bay 1 0 1 0 1 2 -2 0
Ol Skool
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6
Alex Village 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 4
Kingston 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1
Melanie 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
BV 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3
Bent St
Avocado
LA Ballers 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3
Future 1 1 0 0 5 2 +3 3
Stabroek 1 0 1 0 2 5 -3 0
Albouystown 1 0 1 0 2 6 -4 0
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Gold-is-Money 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3
Sophia 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
Island 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0
Gaza Squad 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

New 2019