Trophy Stall supports Rio Indoor Street-ball championship

Known for its unwavering support of sporting disciplines, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market became the latest entity to throw its backing behind the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship, donating the playing vests which will be utilised by the competing teams during the tournament.

The presentation occurred at the entity’s Bourda location. Speaking on behalf of the tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, Wayne Griffith stated, “We are elated for the timely support which will aid in making the tournament a success. Trophy Stall is an entity that is synonymous with sport development at all levels especially the community and grassroot levels through their esteemed proprietor Ramesh Sunich. We are thankful for the contribution and will work to ensure that the sponsorship is utilised in manner which reflects overall professionalism and commitment of the company towards sports. We also look forward to maintaining this wonderful relationship for years to come.”On the other hand, the competition resumes today at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with another round of matches. In the opening match, Kingston will oppose Melanie from 19:00hrs, while Tiger Bay battles Ol Skool Ballers from 19:30hrs and Spot-7 engages Back Circle at 20:00hrs.In the fourth match, Gold is Money will match skills with Island All-Stars from 20:30hrs, while Future Stars take aim at Showstoppers from 21:00hrs and Sophia lock horns with Gaza Squad at 21:30hrs. In the final match, Bent Street will battle Avocado Ballers from 22:00hrs.The competition will also continue on Saturday at the same venue. Island All-Stars will face-off with Gaza Squad from 19:00hrs, while Rio All-Stars oppose Spot-7 at 19:30hrs and Stabroek Ballers battle Albouystown at 20:00hrs.In the fourth match, Avocado Ballers will oppose LA Ballers from 20:30hrs while BV tackle Bent Street at 21:00hrs and Gold is Money lock horns with Sophia. In the final match, Sparta Boss face-off with Alexander Village from 22:00hrs.FixturesDay-3-Thursday November 21stMelanie vs Kingston-19:00hrsTiger Bay vs Ol Skool-19:30hrs.Spot-7 vs Back Circle-20:00hrsGold is Money vs Island All-Stars-20:30hrs.Future Stars vs Showstoppers-21:00hrsSophia vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrsBent Street vs Avocado Ballers-22:00hrsDay-4-Saturday November 23rdIsland All-Stars vs Gaza Squad-19:00hrsRio All-Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrsStabroek Ballers vs Albouystown-A-20:00hrsAvocado vs LA Ballers-20:30hrsBV vs Bent Street-21:00hrsGold is Money vs Sophia-21:30hrsSparta vs Alexander-22:00hrsPoint Standings

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Rio All-Stars 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3

Spot-7 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

Back Circle 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Group-B

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Leopold St 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3

Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3

Tiger Bay 1 0 1 0 1 2 -2 0

Ol Skool

Group-C

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Sparta 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6

Alex Village 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 4

Kingston 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1

Melanie 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Group-D

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

BV 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3

Bent St

Avocado

LA Ballers 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0

Group-E

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Showstoppers 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3

Future 1 1 0 0 5 2 +3 3

Stabroek 1 0 1 0 2 5 -3 0

Albouystown 1 0 1 0 2 6 -4 0

Group-F

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Gold-is-Money 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3

Sophia 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3

Island 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0

Gaza Squad 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0