Trial resumes in Berbice for man accused of killing wife

The trial of 62-year-old Randolph Tahal who is on trial for murdering his wife, Janet Tahal, resumed yesterday in the Berbice High Court after a two-week break. Police Crime Scene Detective Inspector Curtis Cort took the stand.

Tahal who is on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a Mixed Jury is accused of committing the act between September 17 and 19, 2017, at the couple’s Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice home.

Attorney at Law Seeta Bishundial is presenting the state’s case.

The accused, a former driver, is being represented by state-appointed attorney Siand Dhurjon.

Detective Inspector Cort told the court that following reports, he visited the premises on 18th September. There were two cars in the yard PFF 3024 and PEE 6921. Among the things he noticed in the yard was a bloodstained pillow case on one of the cars. A bloodstained pillow was also found.

He returned on the 20th and was shown a piece of wood with what appeared to be blood on it. The house was checked again and what appeared to be blood was seen inside.

Testifying earlier were the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Khan, and Police Constable Lorna Grant who is stationed at the Alberttown Police Station and attached to the Georgetown Hospital Outpost. Constable Grant arrested the accused at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Georgetown Hospital.

Police Detective Corporals Roland Beharry and Lance Corporal Emanuel Davidson, also earlier witnesses, detailed receiving certain information and after visiting the scene and conducting an investigation, arresting Tahal as a suspect. Also testifying was a neighbour, Colin Wilson, who was with the couple during the day. They were said to be drinking.

State Prosecutor Bishundial told the court that the accused had reported that on 17th September 2017, he returned home and upon opening the front door to his house he found his wife lying naked in their home in a pool of blood with a wound to her head.

She was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, before she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she subsequently died.

The matter is continuing.