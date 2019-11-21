Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Softball Cricket Competition & Chutney Show set for Zeeburg on Nov. 30

The Zeeburg Community Centre Ground will come alive on November 30th when Country Boy Promotions stage the first ever Super Sevens Softball

Jameel Haley of Super Bet presents the cheque to Nigel Belle of Country Boy promotions.

Cricket Competition and Chutney Show. Softball cricket is a huge part of Guyana’s cricketing culture and this event will see the sixteen best Softball cricket teams in Guyana in action.
Teams will vie for one hundred and fifty thousand first prize and the Amrit “Rocky” Rai Trophy. Second Place team will get Fifty Thousand dollars and a trophy. The MVP will also be honoured.
The Glory of softball cricket can go back to the days of 10/10 when GTT solely sponsored the game. One can also flash back to 2012 when ‘Chow Pow’ staged the 10/10 challenge series at Wales and Uitvlugt Center Grounds. The teams will compete in a special seven over knockout format.

