Six Haitians appear in court on immigration charges

Six Haitian nationals were yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to individual charges of illegal entry and overstaying in Guyana.
Charged for illegal entry are Ronald Saint Cyr, 27, a teacher; Jesudonne Clerveau, 29, a teacher; Bladimyr Pierre, 25, a student; Soliny Dossous, 35, a student and Jean Tonion Louis, 23, a mason, while Peterson Dorsainvil, 27, a mason, is charged for overstaying.
The six men were not jointly charged, since the charge was read to each of them individually by the Magistrate.
Saint Cyr, Clerveau, Pierre, Dossous and Louis pleaded guilty to the illegal entry charge that was read to them individually, which stated that on November 18, 2019, at Springlands, East Berbice, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question the defendants arrived at Springlands from Suriname and they were using Guyana to reach their destination, Brazil.
The court heard that the police, acting on information received, intercepted the defendants, they then asked to conduct a search, and it was discovered that the five men entered Guyana illegally and did not present themselves to an immigration officer.
The men were then told of the allegation, arrested, taken into custody, and later charged.
Moreover, Dorsainvil, who was charged for overstaying in Guyana, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between August 7, 2018, and November 18, 2019, at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions, having been permitted to stay in Guyana from August 1, 2018, to September 6, 2018, he overstayed the period granted.
After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan ordered all six defendants to pay $40,000 fine or, in default, serve three weeks’ imprisonment. After paying the fine or spending the time, the defendants will be deported to Haiti.

 

 

