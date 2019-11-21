Seafield Sports Ground on the West Coast Berbice set for upgrade

Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Once one of the top sports ground on the West Coast Berbice and being left to go waste over the years due to neglect of the previous administration, residents of Seafield, West Coast of Berbice are determined to reorganize themselves and bring the ground back to what it was before.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Valerie Garrido-Lowe speaking with residents.

The residents have mobilized themselves and formed a Fund-Raising Committee to enable the upgrade of the playground in the area.
The state of the ground and other matters were raised with Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Valerie Garrido-Lowe when she visited the area during a community visit.
Residents registered their concern for youths in the community who they say are not getting the benefits of participating in sporting and other recreational activities because of the state of the community playground. They stated that, “The Inter-house school sports had to be cancelled because of the state of the ground. Presently there is not much place for youth to utilize for recreational activities.” They said that presently the NDC is trying to fix the field but a lot more has to be done.
Another complaint was that footballers cannot utilize the ground at night because lights need to be installed. However, this will be a thing of the past in the not too distant future since lights for the ground have already been secured.
In speaking to the residents, Minister Garrido-Lowe suggested that the community apply to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for funds to subsidize the lights. She also recommended that the residents establish a fund-raising community to support small community projects that would benefit all. This proposal was welcomed by the community.
She also told the residents, not to lose focus and apart from sports, they must take in their education. She said education is the key. “You can be a good sportsman, but without education you may falter, especially the youths, because you want competent forward-thinking people to run this country to ensure it progresses so that our citizens will be safe, will be comfortable and will be happy.”
She promised to move aggressively to have their concerns addressed.

