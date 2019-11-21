Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyanese woman wanted in Suriname for attempted murder

Nov 21, 2019

Suriname police are looking for a 29-year-old Guyanese woman, in connection with an alleged crime.

Wanted in Suriname: Angel Lesha Lam aka ‘Angel’ or ‘Ashantie’

According to the Waterkant newspaper of Suriname, the police there yesterday issued a wanted bulletin which said that they are looking for the woman.
The name of the wanted woman has been given as Angel Lesha Lam aka ‘Angel’ or ‘Ashantie’. Her date of birth was listed as February 23, 1990.
Police said she is accused of attempted murder, complicity in attempted manslaughter, and assault.

 

