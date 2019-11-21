Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

GT&T warns against scammers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GT&T) says it has received a number of fraud reports over the past week, and that the scammers have, and may be devising ways to swindle cash from their customers as the festive season approaches.
Public Relations Manager, Ms. Jasmin Harris explained that with the numerous fraud reports made, the company has taken a stance to address the issue. A promotional page was created by the company for customers to be updated on all GT&T promotions. This is to help prevent the prevalence of customers being scammed.
For future references, Ms. Harris and the rest of GT&T’s team are encouraging customers to visit the promotional page to verify any ongoing campaign the company will host, with the hope that this strategy will notify customers about any current promotions and avoid being fraud by predators.
“The security department of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company is working diligently to locate these scammers and to have the relevant authorities to deal with them,” Ms. Harris stated.
“As of now there is a promotion, the GT&T plus size promotion has been launched, credit your account and reply with a code to win a Samsung phone.”
As a reminder, the Public Relations Manager stated alternative ways in which customers can query current promotions at GT&T which include GT&T Live Chat, Customer Service and in-store retail representatives.

