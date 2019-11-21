Good Will Boy takes feature at Ryan Crawford Banks DIH Limited horserace meet

Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Goodwill Boy won the feature event when the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facilities held a grand one day horserace meet at the club facilities at Alness, Corentyne Berbice.
The animal of the Jagdeo Stable, with Jockey Ronaldo Appadu on its back, defied the wet and muddy conditions to defeat Gold Again and Miss Olympic in the feature Alness Classic six-furlong event. The race was held especially in memory of the late founder and owner of the track attorney at law and horserace magnate Marcel Crawford and his wife Lillian Crawford.
Heavy rain which left the venue in a soggy condition did not stop Goodwill Boy from triumphing in the challenging conditions to take the $500,000 winners money and the Banks DIH trophy.
Awesome Banner of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice stable silenced a top field as it put in an awesome performance in the rains to win the J3 class 1200M event. Ebony Prince, Up top Boss and Sunday Silencer were all silenced into submission.
The L1 and lower 1200 metre race saw jockey Kellman riding in first abode First Prince ahead of Bount to be True, Temptation and Rosy.
Ricky piloted by Krishna sprinted away from the field to take early command of the L3 race from Trench Town Rock, Nickals and Flash.
The day’s event had Banks DIH Limited as one of the main sponsor.
