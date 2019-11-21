Exploratory drilling in Canje block to commence by mid-2020 — JHI Head

The first exploratory well is likely to be drilled in the Canje oil block in mid-2020. This is according to Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of JHI Associates, Inc. Richard Boyce.

Boyce made the announcement on Tuesday during a public lecture at Roriama Duke Lodge.

The event was co-hosted by AmCham Guyana.

During the lecture, Boyce made presentations on oil exploration from the perspective of JHI, a company which has a stake in the deepwater Canje oil block. Boyce spoke of his experience as an exploration geologist and geophysicist working for companies large and small for over 40 years.

He also shared on the basics of oil and gas formation, how to make and read topographical maps from subsea seismic data, and how to identify potential oil fields on that seismic data. He explained that blanketed by and in direct contact with multiple source rocks, Canje’s geology is uniquely composed of confined “Liza-like” channel complex prospects and potentially larger basin floor fans.

The Canje is located some 180km offshore Guyana and adjacent to the productive Stabroek block.

Other presenters from JHI explained their roles within the organization, including legal, finance, and investor relations, demonstrating the need for a variety of disciplines within the oil industry.

During his presentation, Boyce made the announcement that the company is hoping to start drilling their first well in the Canje block in mid-2020.

“We have selected a drill side location and I’m happy to announce to you today that the first well that will be drilled in the Canje block will likely be drilled in the second quarter of 2020; that’s maybe six months from now.” Added to that, the JHI head expressed assurance that its operator ExxonMobil has systems in place in the event of any type of oil spill.

According to Boyce, there will be an immediate response by Exxon, who has put in place a comprehensive reaction programme. “So they would do their very best to prevent those kinds of accidents from happening. That’s why we’re proud to have them as our operator, because of their safety and responsibility to the world.”

Boyce said further that the company was able to observe Exxon undertaking an oil spill drill first hand at its offices in Houston, Texas. The drill, he explained, centred on mobilising its staff to respond to such a disaster.

“Exxon takes it very seriously and we hope we never have to face that problem, but if we do, the industry is ready to take care of it,” Boyce explained.