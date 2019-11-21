Cops say suspect in Lethem beheading also wanted in Brazil

Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
The 17-year-old Brazilian suspected of beheading his 22-year-old cousin at Lethem last Sunday is also wanted in his homeland.
Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston made this disclosure yesterday, while also stating that the Guyana Police Force and Brazilian authorities are collaborating in efforts to apprehend the suspect. He is believed to have returned to Brazil after killing Dico Davi Roberto Moriera, who is from Boa Vista, Brazil.
While initial reports indicate that the killing stemmed from an argument over a stolen bicycle, a police official said investigators were also informed that the fugitive belonged to a Brazilian gang.
Moriera’s headless body was found near the Takutu Bridge at around 09:00 hrs last Sunday. The victim was wearing a black shirt and a pair of black jeans. Police are still to locate the severed head.
It is alleged that over the past three months, the suspect had threatened to kill Moriera, whom he suspect accused of stealing his bike.
