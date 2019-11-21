CGX advertises to build deep-water port, but still to apply for go-ahead

CGX Energy Inc. is looking for contractors to begin building a deep water harbour near Crab Island in Berbice, but the company has no such permission or authorization.

In fact, the company does not even have an application being processed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the construction of such a facility.

Checks with EPA officials confirmed this, and Kaieteur News has since learnt that permission was only granted for the construction of a wharf for logistics purposes on the eastern shore of the Berbice River and not Crab Island.

Permission for that facility was granted since 2016, but recent advertisements from CGX Energy indicate that the company is in fact advertising for proposals for the provision of infrastructure services as part of the construction of a deep-water port facility at Crab Island in the Berbice River..

The request is being sought by CGX Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. (GCIEI).

According to the public requests, GCIEI is inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for the construction of a wharf platform and approach trestle, resurfacing of road and access way to the port site and the construction of two bridges.

According to report, the facility when completed is expected to support the offshore exploration work of CGX and its partners in the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana.

The deadline for submission of proposals has been set at November 27, 2019.

According to a CGX Project Document touting the Deep Water Harbour, the objective is to build a deep sea port to service both the highly active offshore oil and gas exploration industry in the Guyana ‐ Suriname Basin as well as regional sugarcane and rice producers.

It was envisaged that the project would be done in phases – the first being the logistics

Yard, and Phase II being the construction of the development of deep sea harbour and commercial container facility.

In August last, CGX Co-Chair, Professor Suresh Narine had reported that the Canadian-based company had entered into a joint venture partnership with Frontera Energy Guyana Corp., and were focused on maximizing their chances of exploration success while increasing efficiencies, ensuring safety and managing costs.

He said too that the company’s work program establishes the right chronology of actions to allow these guiding principles to be realized.

“Furthermore, it allows CGX to maximize its local content engagement through the operationalization of its deep-water port at Crab Island at the mouth of the Berbice River.”

CGX Resources Inc is the operator of the Corentyne Block under a joint operating agreement with Frontera Energy Guyana Corp (FEGC). CRI has a 66.667% participating interest in the block, with FEGC holding a 33.333% interest in the block.